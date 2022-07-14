Bourgeoning Demand for Animal Feed to Drive Choline Market Past US$ 3.21 Billion by 2032

Beneficial Impact of Choline on Health to Create Remunerative Growth Prospects for Market Players

Fact.MR's latest analysis presents a complete packaged solution of choline market by discussing in detail various growth factors, restraints, prevailing trends, and consumer demands. Besides this, it provides information about opportunities arising across various segments including product, application, and region.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global choline market size reached a valuation of US$ 1.71 billion in 2022. With rising application of choline in animal feed and dietary supplements, the overall choline sales are slated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2032, totaling US$ 3.21 billion by 2032.

Choline is an essential nutrient for proper functioning of human and animal bodies. It plays a key role in regulating memory, mood, and muscle control, preserves structural integrity of cells, and performs several other functions in the human body.

Although humans can produce choline endogenously in the liver, the amount that body naturally synthesizes is not sufficient to meet human needs. As a result, people consume choline rich foods or supplements to meet this demand.

Rising adoption of choline in manufacturing various supplements coupled with increasing consumption of dietary supplements is a key factor triggering the growth in choline market.

Similarly, rapid expansion of animal farming industry and increasing need for improving the quality and quantity of meat is expected to boost the growth of choline market during the forecast period.

Choline is being increasingly used as a feed additive in animal feeds as it helps to promote health of animals and prevents the acquisition of various diseases. According to the International Feed Industry Federation (IFIF), world compound feed production is estimated to be over one 1 billion tonnes annually and this number is expected to surge further due to growing food demand. Driven by this, choline sales are likely to increase at a robust pace during the forthcoming years.

In addition to this, rising adoption of choline in infant foods and several other applications will further expand the global choline market size in the future.

Demand for choline is particularly high in the supplements industry due to increased spending on health supplements, growing popularity of preventive healthcare, and introduction of various new choline-based supplements. Fact.MR predicts the supplements segment to exhibit robust growth over the forecast period.

Regionally, North America remains at the top of the ladder accounting for over 1/3 share of the global choline market in 2022. Growth in North American choline market is driven by rapid expansion of animal feed industry, increasing consumption of dietary supplements, and presence of leading choline manufacturers.

Key Takeaways:

By product, choline chloride segment is likely to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

Based on application, supplements segment will continue to dominate the global choline market during the assessment period.

North America accounts for the largest share of 35% of the global choline market.

accounts for the largest share of 35% of the global choline market. With rising adoption of choline in poultry and oil & gas industries, Europe holds around 24.3% share of the global choline market in 2022.

holds around 24.3% share of the global choline market in 2022. The U.S. will continue to remain the most lucrative market for choline across North America during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

Rising usage of choline in dietary supplements and animal feed is driving growth in the global choline market.

Growing focus towards preventive healthcare solutions will continue to push the demand for choline during the forecast period.

Introduction of novel products coupled with increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of choline are likely to create lucrative opportunities for leading choline manufacturers during the forthcoming years.

Restraints:

Presence of stringent regulations on chemical industries is challenging the growth of choline market.

Highly reactive and taxological nature of choline also limits its adoption to some extent.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading choline manufacturers are constantly expanding their product portfolios by introducing new products. Besides this, they are establishing partnerships and joint ventures to meet the rising end user demands.

For instance,

In January 2020 , Balchem Corporation launched the new PuraChol line of branded choline products.

, Balchem Corporation launched the new PuraChol line of branded choline products. In 2019, Chemi Nutra unveiled its new CholineAid® Alpha-Glyceryl Phosphoryl Choline (A-GPC), highly bioavailable and fast acting choline.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

BASF SE

Balchem

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Hebei Dayang Animal Healthcare Foods

JJ Choline Limited

Eastman Chemical Company

Be-Long Corporation

GHW International

Impextraco NV

ViaCholine

Hangzhou Donglou Bio-nutrient

More Valuable Insights on Choline Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the global choline market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also highlights key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing sales in the choline market through detailed segmentation as follows:

Product:

Choline Chloride

Choline Bitartrate

Choline Esters

Phosphocholine



Phosphatidylecholine

Others

Application:

Supplements

Animal Feed

Infant Formula

Others

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Choline Market Report

What will be the demand outlook of the choline market in 2022?

What is the projected growth rate of the global choline market during 2022-2032?

Which are the key drivers bolstering growth in the choline market?

Which factors are hindering the growth in the choline market?

Which region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global choline market during 2022-2032?

