Bourn Companies Celebrates Topping Out of Tempo by Hilton Tucson Uptown

Designed for travelers aiming to maintain their well-being, the lifestyle hotel brand will be a premier addition to Tucson's Uptown redevelopment project.

TUCSON, Ariz., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bourn Companies proudly celebrated the topping out of Tempo by Hilton Tucson Uptown, a five-story, 144-guestroom hotel located at 7400 N. Uptown Dr. in Tucson's Uptown submarket. The milestone marks completion of the building's vertical structure and signals continued progress toward the hotel's anticipated opening in January 2027.

The topping out ceremony brought together project partners, trade professionals, and community stakeholders to recognize the collaboration and craftsmanship driving the development forward. Robert Barnett, Project Manager for Tempo by Hilton Tucson Uptown, expressed appreciation for the team's execution throughout construction. "We really appreciate the subcontractors on this project. They are safe, organized, mutually coordinated, and efficient due to excellent planning."

Chris Egger, Vice President of EBCO General Contractors, highlighted the strength of the partnerships behind the build. "The enthusiasm surrounding the Tempo by Hilton project is energizing. Our trade partners remained engaged and supportive throughout the extended preconstruction timeline, and that dedication set the tone for a successful build. Reaching the top-out milestone is an exciting moment for the entire team. We have loved working with Bourn and are proud to partner together on a project that will make a meaningful impact in the Tucson area."

Jerry Hawkins of Bourn Companies' Hospitality Division emphasized the importance of the local construction community. "Subcontractors are truly the lifeblood of our community, and we deeply appreciate the dedication and craftsmanship they bring to their work each day. EBCO's commitment to this project has been exceptional, and the collaborative, team-driven approach behind this hotel is something we are proud to highlight."

As a signature hospitality component within Uptown, Bourn Companies' 2 million-square-foot redevelopment of the former Foothills Mall site, Tempo by Hilton will introduce a contemporary lifestyle hotel experience designed around wellness, connection, and balance. The property will complement the district's growing mix of residences, retail, dining, office, and entertainment uses, further establishing Uptown as a vibrant regional destination.

A Lifestyle-Focused Hospitality Experience

Tempo by Hilton Tucson Uptown is designed to deliver an open-concept, residential-style atmosphere enriched with local art and design elements that reflect the character of Tucson. The pet-friendly hotel will feature approximately 3,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including a dedicated boardroom and an indoor/outdoor bar experience. Guests will enjoy a second-level outdoor pool, a fully equipped fitness center, and five dedicated Wellness Rooms equipped with in-room Peloton bikes to support personalized fitness routines.

The restaurant concept, Moonsong Bar + Café, will serve as a vibrant food and beverage destination, offering balanced café-style dining and a dynamic beverage program for both guests and locals. To foster connection, productivity, and relaxation, the hotel will also feature open social and collaborative spaces.

The hotel will be operated and managed by Valencia Hotel Group, a nationally recognized independent hospitality company specializing in the development and management of full-service luxury hotels. The broader project team includes Mayse & Associates as architect of record, Studio 11 Design as hospitality interior designer, EBCO General Contractors as general contractor, and Stovelight overseeing boutique hospitality purchasing and procurement.

Beyond delivering a distinctive new hospitality destination, Tempo by Hilton Tucson Uptown represents a significant economic investment in the region. The development has generated substantial construction employment and will create long-term hospitality jobs upon opening, while contributing to increased tourism activity and tax revenue for the Tucson community.

As construction progresses into interior buildout and finishing phases, Bourn Companies remains focused on delivering a high-quality, thoughtfully designed hotel that strengthens the Uptown district and provides lasting value for investors, residents, and visitors alike.

To learn more about Uptown, visit uptowntucson.com.

About Uptown

Uptown is Bourn Companies' transformative 2 million-square-foot redevelopment of the former Foothills Mall site in Tucson, Arizona, serving a regional population of more than one million people who proudly call the community home. Envisioned as an Urban Resort Village, Uptown blends the energy of urban living with resort-inspired amenities and community-centric design. The walkable, mixed-use district integrates high-end residences such as The Astrie coming in June 2026, retail, dining, lodging, entertainment, office, and wellness-focused experiences into a cohesive, activated environment designed to foster connection, sustainability, and a true sense of place.

About Bourn Companies

For more than 35 years and across over 6 million square feet of development, Bourn Companies continues to push the boundaries of traditional real estate development. The firm leads projects that strengthen communities, create meaningful destinations, and inspire a sense of place that deepens over time.

About Valencia Hotel Group

Valencia Hotel Group is a leading independent hotel management company specializing in the development and operation of full-service luxury hotels. Renowned for exceptional guest experiences and distinctive properties, Valencia consistently ranks among the industry's top developers, owners, and operators.

About Tempo by Hilton

Tempo by Hilton is a stylish, contemporary lifestyle hotel brand designed for the ambitious traveler looking to maintain a sense of balance and momentum. With the recent debuts of Tempo by Hilton in Raleigh, Pigeon Forge and Manassas and more than 70 additional properties under development, Tempo by Hilton offers re-imagined guest rooms designed with well-being in mind, dynamic communal spaces for collaboration or focused work, healthy café-style dining developed in partnership with Bluestone Lane, a leading-edge beverage program featuring spirited and free-spirited cocktails, and next-level fitness facilities both in the hotel and with Tempo Wellness Rooms designed to match an at-home experience. Experience Tempo by Hilton by booking at tempobyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Tempo by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/tempo.

Contact: Kimbra Cole | (520) 276-1249 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bourn Companies