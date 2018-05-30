Bourns Honors Digi-Key with e-Commerce Distributor of the Year Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was awarded Bourns' e-Commerce Distributor of the Year at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.

The award was presented by James Harrington, VP of Americas Sales; Dr. Eric Meijer, President; and Tina Castaneda, e-Commerce Distribution Sales Manager at Bourns and given to Krista Alby, Technology Business Manager; Jason Simoneau, Director, Supplier Business Development; and David Stein, VP, Global Supplier Management at Digi-Key.

Bourns Presents Digi-Key with e-Commerce Distributor of the Year Award

Bourns, Inc. has been leading the electronics industry in the design, manufacture and sale of electronic components and integrated solutions since its inception in 1947 by Marlan and Rosemary Bourns. As an industry innovator, Bourns targets product development at high-growth industries such as computers, telecommunications, automotive and portable electronics.

Bourns' broad portfolio of products including rimming potentiometers, overcurrent protection devices, sensors, modular contacts, resistive networks, switches, encoders, panel controls, linear motion potentiometers, dials, precision potentiometers, inductive components, chip resistors and chip resistor arrays, and more is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Bourns products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

