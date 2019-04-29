Bourns Introduces GMOV™ Overvoltage Protection Line Engineered to Address Reliability and Safety Limitations of MOVs Alone

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bourns, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, today introduced the company's GMOV™ line of overvoltage protection components. Bourns' innovative hybrid design combines its patented, space-saving Gas Discharge Tube (GDT) with FLAT® technology with a Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) to create a compact and enhanced overvoltage protector that is a drop-in replacement for standard 14 and 20 mm MOVs.

Bourns designed its new GMOV™ family to be an enhanced protection solution that helps overcome degradation and catastrophic failure issues that can occur in discrete MOVs that are subjected to transient surges or temporary overvoltage exceeding their maximum rated values. The GDT is used to isolate the MOV from the line voltage so it remains "on call but not on duty" thereby shielding it from transients and temporary overvoltage spikes that typically damage the MOV over time. A benefit of combining the two technologies is the GMOV™ device offers ultra-low leakage (<0.1 µA) helping to reduce damage due to watt loss heating resulting in a higher reliability protection solution with virtually zero standby energy consumption.

Bourns® GMOV™ components improve application reliability by providing a predictable failure mode. This removes the need for indication circuitry and more expensive thermally protected MOV devices. Another advantage is that GMOV™ protectors help to eliminate the need for more costly and higher performance MOVs to meet UL1449 lost neutral tests. And importantly, GMOV™ devices offer a higher level of safety, consistently blowing fuses and breakers compared to MOVs alone, for extended voltage threats.

Additional product information can be found at: https://www.bourns.com/products/circuit-protection/gmov.

About Bourns

Bourns, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and supplier of position and speed sensors, circuit protection solutions, magnetic components, microelectronic modules, panel controls and resistive products. Headquartered in Riverside, California, USA, Bourns serves a broad range of markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, communications, non-critical life support medical, audio and various other market segments. Additional company and product information is available at www.bourns.com.

