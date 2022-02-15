Boutique Agency Launches Fixed-price PR and Marketing Management Support Plan in Japan

TOKYO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WONDERHOODS K.K. (headquartered in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; hereafter "WONDERHOODS"), a boutique PR agency, is pleased to announce the launch of its flat-rate PR and marketing management support plan for companies that do not have dedicated marketing and PR staff in Japan.

The importance of PR and marketing measures to communicate information about services, products, and sustainability initiatives to the outside world is increasing in all industries. Indeed, 56% of consumers are interested in brands' COVID-19 initiatives according to 4As's research .

However, many companies face challenges in implementing successful PR and marketing activities, such as not having the necessary human resources in Japan, not being able to find experienced candidates to hire, not being able to find a bilingual agency, and spending a lot of money on multiple agencies and production companies, but without any consistency. In fact, 70 percent of Japanese PR agencies consider the development and recruitment of human resources their top challenge, according to a 2021 Public Relations Society of Japan (PRSJ) survey .

This is where WONDERHOODS comes in. In response to these issues, WONDERHOODS has launched a flat-rate PR and marketing management support plan for companies that do not have dedicated marketing or PR staff in Japan.

Flat-rate PR and marketing management support means a WONDERHOODS staff member will join the client's project team and work alongside them as a local representative to create a communication plan, localize website and content, held local events, give instructions to both the suppliers and freelancer based on the plan, and manage the work and quality at the same time. As a result, the client can leverage their time, money, and effort as effectively and efficiently as possible while also achieving results.

This model is perfect for professionals who:

Are in charge of PR and marketing for the Japanese market, but don't speak Japanese and need expert advice

Are in charge of several markets, but don't have the time needed to make your brand known in Japan

Can't easily find an agency or freelancer that can provide bilingual staff

Are working with multiple agencies and production companies, but aspects of the project are going in different directions and need help getting them in alignment.

Have a budget, but don't have enough manpower in their team to use it effectively want to hire experts and concentrate on your core expertise and responsibilities.

Are unable to hire PR and marketing staff dedicated to the Japanese market but don't want to compromise on hiring, and temporarily need an outside advisor.

What is the difference between WONDERHOODS' plan and other flat-rate design and PR services?

Unlike most flat-rate PR, design, and marketing companies, WONDERHOODS is not doing the execution or production of projects unless required. Instead, WONDERHOODS will use their professional expertise to, as a member of the client's team, participate from the initial planning stage, select the most suitable local vendors, give instructions to the vendors, and manage the work. The plan is cheaper than hiring a full-time employee to be in charge of the project and maximizes the cost-effectiveness of outsourcing to an agency or production company.

What areas can you support?

The PR and Marketing Management Support Plan provides comprehensive support in the following areas of expertise:

PR(public relations) and media relations

Marketing communication

Web site management and content localization

Advertising and video production

Social media marketing

Influencer marketing

Content marketing

Event marketing

Q&A about the Plan

Q: Can I ask for support even if I already have a contracted agency or production company?

A: Of course. In that case, WONDERHOODS will take care of the direction and quality control, thereby reducing the client's workload and maximizing cost-effectiveness.

Q: Is it possible to have WONDERHOODS staff join our global marketing team and participate in the local project and act as the Japan representative?

A: Yes, it is possible. We will work closely with your global team and regional directors and managers to support your marketing activities in the Japanese market.

Q: Is it possible to have new graduates or inexperienced staff hired in Japan or other Asian countries to gain experience and learn from you?

A: Yes, you can. In that case, we will give priority to maximizing the experience of the person in charge.

Q: We have been using agencies and production companies, but we have not been able to accumulate knowledge within the company. Won't the same happen with this support plan?

A: We will support you as a member of your team, and all the knowledge, contact information, and other creative assets gained during the working hours will belong to the client. We will also ensure the client will be able to continue core tasks independently, even after the contract with WONDERHOODS is over.

Q: I have been put in charge of Marketing and PR and I don't know what I should do. Can you help me?

A: No problem. We will propose the best plan and tasks to be implemented after conducting a consultation.

Q: How will you allocate your time? Also, how will we know you are using the time accordingly?

A: The breakdown of the working hours will be decided after consultation, and before the start of work. We will record the activities on an hourly basis during the contract period to ensure transparency.

About the Contract

Q: Can you provide services in languages other than English?

A: Basically, we ask that you communicate in English. In such cases, meetings are basically held online, but if a visit to the client is necessary, additional travel expenses and delivery time will be required.

Q: Can we pay the fee in a lump sum only?

A: We ask that you pay in advance in a lump sum, but you can also pay in installments. In that instance, there are no installment fees charged.

Q: How long does it take from the time of contract to the start of the service?

A: It depends on the situation, but it usually takes about 3 to 5 business days.

Q: Is it possible to cancel the contract during the contract period?

A: You may cancel the contract, but you will have to pay the service fee for the contract period. Please understand that before you cancel.

For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact

Contact: Asano or Sasaki

Email: [email protected]

Business hours: Monday - Friday 9:30 - 18:00 (JST) (Closed on Saturdays, Sundays, and national holidays)

Official website: wonderhoods.com/en

About WONDERHOODS

WONDERHOODS K.K. is a Communications and Technology startup founded in August 2021 based in Tokyo and Hokkaido, Japan. We are committed to providing marketing communications services to help solve sales and management issues and developing the web services needed for the next generation.

SOURCE WONDERHOODS K.K