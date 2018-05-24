Boutique Air Announces Codeshare Partnership with United Airlines

Shawn Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Boutique Air commented, "We couldn't be more thrilled to start our codeshare relationship with United Airlines. We've had a terrific start to our partnership and look forward to providing customers with access to our growing list of destinations across the country."

"At United, we strive to put the customer first in everything that we do," said John Gebo, United's senior vice president of alliances. "This partnership with Boutique Air will enable us to connect our customers to additional unique destinations and offer greater choice and convenience when traveling with us."

Beginning today, customers can book Boutique operated codeshare and interline flights on United.com and earn MileagePlus miles for their travel on Boutique Air.

About Boutique Air

Boutique Air is an FAA-certified air carrier providing both scheduled and charter air service. The airline services routes in Arizona, Alabama, California, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

For more information, please visit www.boutiqueair.com or call (855) 268- 8478.

About United Airlines

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,600 flights a day to 354 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 750 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 545 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 191 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "UAL".

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boutique-air-announces-codeshare-partnership-with-united-airlines-300654781.html

SOURCE Boutique Air

Related Links

http://united.com

http://www.boutiqueair.com

