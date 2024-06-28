Boutique Brilliance: Haley Guiliano Celebrated by Chambers and Partners

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haley Guiliano, LLP (HG) is proud to announce its first-ever ranking by Chambers and Partners, one of the most respected legal ranking organizations. This esteemed recognition highlights the exceptional work of Haley Guiliano's New York office in the field of Patents and represents a significant milestone for the 7-year-old firm as a whole. Usually dominated by large, international firms with hundreds of attorneys, HG's inclusion in Chambers and Partners' listings is further proof that boutique firms with targeted offerings can have an outsized impact.

Ranked in USA

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by Chambers and Partners," said Life Sciences Partner Karen Mangasarian. "This ranking is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and exceptional talent of our team. It demonstrates that the HG approach, which emphasizes ingenuity and technical expertise, can compete with the best in the world."

A combination of strategic locations and carefully curated and nimble teams allow HG to commit and deliver on their promise of exceptional people providing exceptional service firm-wide. With offices and personnel in the U.S. and Europe, HG holds a strategic spot in two of the most important intellectual property jurisdictions in the world. Led by one of the 10 partners, teams of skilled attorneys, patent agents, and technical advisors are assembled to meet their client's business objectives with the skilled support of administrators and top-notch legal professionals.

"This achievement is particularly meaningful for us as a relatively new firm," said Co-Founding Partner Jim Haley. "In just seven years, we've redefined the commercial value of patents for many of our clients, offering business-focused claim drafting and prosecution, deep expertise in their technologies, and advocacy that surpasses that of firms with far greater resources. Our team's unwavering commitment to innovative and client-focused service is the cornerstone of our success."

HG doesn't produce cookie-cutter solutions, and this sets it apart in a competitive landscape. The firm's emphasis on direct partner contact, highly qualified technically trained team members, and consistency of experience resonates with clients looking for boldly original approaches that stand the test of time.

Engineering Partner Greg Lundell added, "HG is creating an environment that facilitates excellence in its craft and the industry. To be a boutique firm recognized in Chambers and Partners is deep validation that we're taking the right steps. I'm looking forward to building on HG's personnel, geographic, and experiential foundations to expand its capacity to offer the services our clients need to realize the value in their intellectual property."

The Chambers and Partners ranking reflects the outstanding quality of legal work delivered by HG and underscores the firm's potential for continued growth and excellence, showcasing elite teamwork from start to finish.

About Haley Guiliano LLP

Haley Guiliano, LLP is a boutique law firm specializing in intellectual property law. With a team of 56 dedicated attorneys, patent agents, and technical advisors, the firm provides personalized, high-quality legal and patent services to clients ranging from startups to large corporations. Established in 2017, HG has quickly built a reputation for excellence and innovation in the legal industry. For more information please visit www.hglaw.com.

About Chambers and Partners: Chambers and Partners is the world's leading legal data and analytics provider, highlighting the top lawyers and law firms across the USA for over two decades. Their legal rankings are unrivaled in accuracy, depth, and quality and are conducted by a dedicated team of independent researchers, ensuring that outcomes are trusted and credible.

Contact:

Brian Gummow, Ph.D.

Partner

Haley Guiliano, LLP

Phone: +1 646 973 2513

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.hglaw.com

SOURCE Haley Guiliano LLP