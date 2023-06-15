Boutique Hotels vs. Chain Hotels & What To Consider Before Booking

PRESCOTT, Ariz., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacationing is an essential part of our lives that gives us a break from our daily routine and helps us relax and rejuvenate. Choosing the right accommodation can make all the difference in our overall vacation experience. While chain hotels offer standard amenities and services, boutique hotels like Forest Villas Hotel in Prescott offer unique advantages that can enhance your vacation experience. This article will explore the benefits of vacationing at a boutique hotel like Forest Villas Hotel in Prescott versus a chain hotel.

Personalized Experience: One of the biggest advantages of staying at a boutique hotel like Forest Villas Hotel is the personalized experience you receive. According to Forest Villas Hotel general manager Jane Lenci, a 30-year veteran of the hospitality industry, "Of course, I have an appreciation for large, chain hotels, and I've worked with them, but there's a more distinct personality in smaller hotels which is an environment I enjoy immensely. It is rewarding to offer a unique experience and personal touch that is intrinsic to boutique hotels. I feel like a host in my own living room. And that feeling and culture translates to the guests."

Design and Ambiance: Boutique hotels pride themselves on their unique design and ambiance. "Larger hotels tend to be more uniform across all of the chain's locations. While there's nothing wrong with this, it doesn't typically provide a warm, inviting atmosphere. With a boutique hotel, there is more autonomy to be able to infuse more personality which has a significant impact on the ambiance." noted Jane Lenci. Forest Villas Hotel, for example, offers a charming, Mediterranean-inspired, property that blends seamlessly with the natural beauty of the surrounding Prescott area.

Packages, Offers, & Local Experiences: Staying at an independent, boutique hotel like Forest Villas Hotel allows you to experience the local culture through unique packages and offers. With the ability to partner with local businesses, boutique hotels usually offer carefully tailored experiences with local restaurants, events, and brands.

Value for Money: Contrary to popular belief, vacationing at a boutique hotel like Forest Villas can offer better value than a chain hotel. Boutique hotels often provide more value regarding special offers and crafted experiences.

