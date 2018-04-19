Boutique Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services, Welcomes Oakes Wealth Management to the Firm

Based out of the Dallas, Texas area, David Oakes has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry. He obtained his bachelor's degree in theology from Ozark Christian College, and after serving in several roles within ministry, he realized his calling to support the lives of others as a financial advisor. Beginning his finance career at Morgan Stanley, David obtained his designation as a Certified Investment Management Analyst®, one of the few certifications in the financial services industry to be recognized globally. Serving as a volunteer and member of the Investment Management Consultants Association for more than 23 years, he has put great effort into building a business led by his strong ethics and steadfast principles.

"I am beyond grateful to have found a firm like Prospera. The character of the organization truly compliments the high standard of service I work hard to deliver to my clients each day. I look forward to the continued partnership ahead."- David Oakes

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA/SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2015. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit http://www.joinprospera.com/.

