Boutique IT consulting firm, Hunter Strategy, has been joined Consortium Management Group and System of Systems Consortium to provide innovation to Defense and Intelligence Agencies

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consortium Management Group (CMG) and System of Systems Consortium (SOSSEC) have both added Hunter Strategy as a qualified member to address their government clients' diverse technology needs. Such consortiums function as incubators Other Transaction Authority (OTA) Acquisitions, providing procurement instruments other than typical federal acquisition regulation (FAR) based agreements to access innovative research and development from non-traditional contractors.

CMG serves as a consortium manager to leading companies, academic institutions, and other organizations that are leaders in their respective mission areas to provide cost- and time-effective solutions for government agencies. SOSSEC currently manages 700+ members and collaborates with federal, state, local, regional, and private sectors to conceive and implement transformational solutions to address the needs of the Department of Defense.

Headquartered in Washington DC's Cathedral Heights neighborhood, Hunter Strategy is a Small Business Administration (SBA) HUBZone certified small business that offers strategic Information Technology (IT) solutions to Federal agencies, Fortune 1000 companies, and emerging technology firms. In addition to cybersecurity, Hunter Strategy core capabilities include cloud software factory engineering, Command and Control support, and enterprise solution integration.

"Our customers have been telling us that OTAs have been on their radar for years, but only now are we finally seeing them being used in our core areas of defense cloud workloads, software factory engineering and cybersecurity," said Matthew Triner, Founder of Hunter Strategy. "The expanded use of OTA's is only logical given the pent-up demand for innovation in DoD. Consortia like CMG and SOSSEC are great ways to facilitate collaboration between industry and the department. We are excited to be members of these OTAs to better support our mission partners in DoD."

SOURCE Hunter Strategy

Related Links

https://www.hunterstrategy.net

