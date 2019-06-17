Boutique Lobbying Firm Establishes Operations on the African Continent: 'Lobbying Africa' Poised to Become Influence Powerhouse

LONDON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lobbying Africa (https://www.lobbying.africa/) recently announced its official company launch, with headquarters in London and a branch office in Portugal. Lobbying Africa is a specialty lobbying firm with tiered packages available to business clients, and is helmed by CEO Aníbal Costa — a former senior executive for the Angolan State, with an established politico-diplomatic career for over 15 years.

The Business of Influence

Lobbying Africa Lobbying Africa

"What's our business? Power. And what's our power? Business," said Aníbal Costa. "We are not lawyers trying to influence politicians — we deliver business lobbying. That is, lobbying with results for businessmen and entrepreneurs. Essentially, everyone who wants to safely do business in Africa."

Lobbying is an organic process that requires both experience and an extensive network. Every case is unique and needs a specific approach to ensure success achieving a place in the open African marketplace. To that effect, Lobbying Africa maintains a team of local decision makers, power-influencers and high net-worth contacts who work with local governments to open lines of communication. Communication that can facilitate partnerships between businesses and policy makers.

Lobbying Africa helps businesses build and maintain a broad coalition of contacts, in support of mutually beneficial arrangements. By developing, designing and producing campaign strategies tailored to specific issues, Lobbying Africa conveys brand information to the relevant circles of influence, while offering monthly progress reports to its clients. Businesses learn to work with and within the existing African networks to the mutual benefit of all participating parties.

Operating Procedures and Confidentiality

All executive officers in the company are well-versed with in-house confidentiality measures, and a specific department within the company attends to the anonymity of all solicitations. Lobbying Africa obeys strong activity-regulation codes and information is always channeled carefully, with maximum attention to both confidentiality and secrecy. Voice, chat and email communications are properly encrypted, while information conveyance is handled by as few members as necessary.

Operating Packages

Lobbying Africa offers four different influencing packages, dependent on the specific aims of the influencers.

Remote Influence : Information and/or brand conveyed to relevant influence circles in a verifiable manner. Each job locally assisted, with clients receiving monthly progress reports on all operations. Minimum service contract: three months.

: Information and/or brand conveyed to relevant influence circles in a verifiable manner. Each job locally assisted, with clients receiving monthly progress reports on all operations. Minimum service contract: three months. Strong Influence : Information and/or brand conveyed to both relevant and tactical influence circles, all in a verifiable manner. Extra efforts to establish active contacts between parties as needed. Minimum service contract: three months.

: Information and/or brand conveyed to both relevant and tactical influence circles, all in a verifiable manner. Extra efforts to establish active contacts between parties as needed. Minimum service contract: three months. Strong and Proactive : Information and/or brand conveyed to both relevant and tactical influence circles, all in a verifiable manner. With extra efforts to establish ongoing active contacts between parties.

: Information and/or brand conveyed to both relevant and tactical influence circles, all in a verifiable manner. With extra efforts to establish ongoing active contacts between parties. Custom-Made Influence : A more bespoke experience, the Custom-Made package allows clients to be personally advised and assisted by Lobbying Africa experts. Live and guided introductions to the highest-ranking companies and local politicians are a hallmark of this lobbying package.

Parties interested in inquiring about lobbying packages and other available services are asked to contact either the UK headquarters or the branch office in Portugal.

About Lobbying Africa

Lobbying Africa is an organized lobbying firm who works in the interests of companies, non-profits, and other groups with cooperative and political interests throughout Africa. Familiar with the territory, logics, schedules and decision makers throughout the continent, Lobbying Africa obeys a strong regulation code as it brokers various deals, interests and beneficial partnerships to help secure the future of Africa as a social and economic world power. Learn more at: www.Lobbying.Africa.

Contact:

Lobbying Africa Limited

2nd Floor, College House, 17 King Edwards Road, RUISLIP,

London, HA4 7AE, UK

UK Phone: +44 (0) 203 059 4550

PT Phone: +351 21 09 86 981

Email: 216060@email4pr.com

Web: www.lobbying.africa

