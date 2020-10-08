Boutique Seattle Brokerage Gerrard Beattie & Knapp (GBK) Joins Compass

SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, the real estate technology company, today announced it has welcomed Gerrard Beattie & Knapp (GBK), one of Seattle's premier independent real estate brokerages. The partnership brings 27 new brokers to King County's fastest-growing real estate brokerage, who were all on-boarded completely virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in 1978, GBK's partners and brokers bring a depth of local market expertise gained through decades of experience to Compass. They will maintain their current office at 1313 East Pine in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

"Our GBK mission has been built around respect, value and service not only for our clients but also our co-workers, owners and our community," said GBK Owner Nan Kinnier. "We know that Compass can make us even better. We keep everything we value, plus we now have the opportunity to define our industry together as we shape the future of real estate in the Pacific Northwest."

"By joining an innovator in the industry such as Compass, we are going to be at the forefront of the changing real estate landscape," said Fionnuala O'Sullivan, GBK Owner and Designated Broker. "Looking at the company we are today and the company we want to be in 10 years, we saw that partnering with Compass would position us to successfully achieve our future goals."

GBK's owners, Mark Potvin, Presha Sparling, Fionnuala O'Sullivan and Nan Kinnier, share the same core philosophy of always working in their clients' best interests. With well over a century of collective experience, they built their brokerage to be focused on transparency, ethics and a belief that all brokers, buyers and sellers deserve attention and care.

"We are thrilled to welcome the GBK team to Compass," said Jason Carroll, Regional President of Compass Washington. "GBK's deep commitment to their community and longstanding reputation in the Seattle area makes them incredible partners as we continue to grow our presence throughout the Pacific Northwest."

Earlier this month, Compass announced its agreement to acquire Modus, the Seattle-based title and escrow software startup.

