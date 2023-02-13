Boutique SEO Agency JCT Growth Acquires Independent Small Business Journal

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JCT Growth is proud to announce the acquisition of The Small Business Journal , an independent publishing company for small businesses that is owned and operated by Jay Block.

This acquisition is a reflection of JCT Growth's goals of providing strategic business advice for small-business owners.

The Small Business Journal has historically focused on reporting interesting stories for business owners. Some of the past interviews have included Kevin O'Leary and Mark Cuban, hosts of Shark Tank, as well as Shark Tank contestants such as Robbie Cabral of BenjiLock and Kim Meckwood of Click & Carry.

JCT Growth's plans are to continue developing insightful interviews with successful business owners and entrepreneurs as well as creating a business advice and thought leadership hub for small businesses. Future topics will include talent acquisition and career development for employees, software reviews and comparisons, digital marketing guides, data journalism focused on small businesses, and market trend analysis.

"While software and technology continues to become more and more advanced for small businesses, the sheer amount of information a SMB owner is faced with can be overwhelming," said Adam Busch, VP of JCT Growth. "We are excited to continue The SBJournal's legacy of inspiring interviews while going further to create the best hub of information to help SMBs navigate their software choices, business development, profitability, and marketing strategies."

About JCT Growth

Headquartered in Roseville, California, and founded by Jesse Teske in 2019, JCT Growth is a boutique SEO agency that helps ecommerce , SaaS, and local businesses to grow their digital presence through SEO and content marketing , and content sprints .

