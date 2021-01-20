Bouygues Telecom Elected GOLD Winner in CX Paris Awards Using Roojoom's Customer Service Journey Orchestration

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "My Bbox assistant", a self-service solution developed by Bouygues Telecom using Roojoom's (https://www.roojoom.com) journey orchestration platform was elected GOLD winner in "Best Data & Personalization Strategy" category at the 2020 CX Paris Awards (link).

Bouygues Telecom was able to create a significant transformation in customer experience by enhancing digitalization in customer service channels. This digital transformation now allows Bouygues customers to troubleshoot and resolve a variety of technical issues on their own, at any day or time without having to depend on the call-center's resources.

Roojoom's platform, powering this service, enables Bouygues Telecom a quick go-to-market for launching self-service journeys over multiple channels, while leveraging AI to achieve high resolution rates and improve customer satisfaction.

"The traffic on 'My Bbox assistant' is constantly increasing and seeing an impressive boost in recent months" says Aviv Goren, Roojoom's CRO. "What helps Bouygues Telecom sustain and continue to grow this digital transformation are the high resolution rates achieved in self-service. We are proud to see Bouygues win the gold award and look to keep improving and breaking new grounds together".

"This prize rewards the work of the teams who worked together to set up this platform, and more generally, Bouygues Telecom's innovative strategy in terms of customer support." Says Alain Angerame, Bouygues' Director of Customer and Employee Experience. "'My Bbox assistant' meets both customer expectations and the business challenge of Bouygues Telecom, which is becoming a pioneer in digital and 100% personalized self-assistance."

