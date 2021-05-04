Boveta Nutrition Studies Show Increased Milk Yield and Improved Feed Efficiency

ATLANTA, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In two separate studies, Boveta Nutrition found that dairy cows that were fed its optimized diet experienced a 4-5.5% increase in milk yield with a 4-8% increase in production efficiency. The result was the Boveta diet increased income over feed costs as much as $1.05 per head per day.

Boveta Nutrition uses a patent-pending algorithm to identify diet deficiencies and create a better formulated diet, incorporating targeted proteins that meet the energy and amino acid requirements of cattle.

"Our two studies clearly demonstrate the economic benefits of our system. It's exciting because we're delivering on our goal of enabling livestock operations to function more efficiently and profitably while minimizing feed waste and lowering the environmental footprint of meat and milk production," says Greg Mills, president and CEO of Boveta Nutrition.

The Boveta Nutrition studies were conducted on two privately owned, commercial dairy farms in Michigan and were executed the first six months of 2020. On each farm, the cows were divided into two equal groups and were balanced based on breed, parity, stage of lactation, mean milk production and milk components. One group was fed its current diet and the other received the Boveta optimized diet. The day-to-day implementation and execution of the trial was overseen by farm management and each farm's nutritional consultant.

In each of the studies, the Boveta formulation program was used to evaluate the current diet and then make adjustments to align the dietary profile of essential amino acids with dietary content and animal requirements.

Boveta Nutrition's feed formulation ensures nutrients are being delivered more precisely so animals consume less feed yet maintain, or even increase, their gain or milk production. With a reduction in feed intake, less manure and methane gas are produced in the dairy or feed yard. In addition, in beef cattle diets, once the diet has been optimized, fibrous feed can be reduced or potentially eliminated, resulting in an even greater reduction of waste and methane. By implementing the Boveta Nutrition diet and reducing fibrous feed, methane can be reduced by as much as 10-40%.

For the complete study results, visit boveta.com.

SOURCE Boveta Nutrition

