BOVIET SOLAR ACHIEVES EDP CERTIFICATION FOR ITS PV MODULES FROM EDP ITALY

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (the "Company" or "Boviet Solar"), a leading solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing monocrystalline PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial, and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, has successfully obtained Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certification from EPD Italy for its entire range of photovoltaic modules.

EPD is a Type III environmental declaration that complies with ISO 14025 and EN 15804 guidelines. It provides a scientifically rigorous and internationally recognized assessment of a product's environmental impacts over its entire lifecycle. This includes a comprehensive life cycle assessment (LCA) that evaluates the product from raw material extraction through manufacturing, use, and end-of-life disposal or recycling. EPDs enhance credibility by presenting quantitative data, allowing for comparisons between similar products, and serve as essential tools for consumers and businesses, promoting informed decision-making and sustainability while ensuring compliance with global environmental regulations.

This certification underscores Boviet Solar's strong commitment to environmental protection, affirming that its products meet the highest standards. The independent certification by EDP Italy further solidifies Boviet Solar's position as a leader in the renewable energy sector, dedicated to producing high-quality, sustainable solar technologies.

Model Numbers of Certified PV Modules:

PERC BVM7612M-XXX-H-HC-BF-DG

PERC BVM7612M-XXX-H-HC-BF

TOPCon BVM7612M-XXX-H-HC

TOPCon BVM7612M-XXX-H-HC-BF-DG

TOPCon BVM7612M-XXX-H-HC-BF (3.0 mm glass/clear backsheet)

TOPCon BVM7612M-XXX-H-HC-BF (4.0 mm glass/clear backsheet)

TOPCon BVM7610M-XXX-H-HC-BF (All black/silver frame)

TOPCon BVM7609M-XXX-H-HC-BF (All black)

Scott Chen, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Boviet Solar, stated, "Obtaining EDP Italy certification demonstrates our commitment to the highest environmental standards, reassuring our customers that our products are safe and contribute to a cleaner, healthier planet."

Jianbo Hu, Director of Technology at Boviet Solar, added, "Our success in obtaining EDP certification reflects our robust quality control processes and commitment to innovation in solar technology. We continuously strive to exceed industry standards, highlighting our ability to produce PV modules that are both efficient and environmentally friendly."

This achievement adds to Boviet Solar's impressive array of certifications, including TÜV SUD EPA TCLP, European Union REACH, RoHS, TCSA, and PFAS compliance. These certifications are integral to the company's Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives. By adhering to these rigorous standards, Boviet Solar ensures the production of top-performing, environmentally safe, and sustainable products, demonstrating its dedication to long-term ecological balance.

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar, is a leading solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC, TOPCon PV cells and Gamma Series™ Monofacial, Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company offers business, financial stability, technological know-how, manufacturing excellence, top-performing PV modules, supply chain transparency and strong environmental, social, corporate governance protocol and client relations based on mutual partnership. As of January 2024, Boviet Solar's annual PV cell and PV module manufacturing capacity is 3.0 GW. It has delivered a total of 6.2 GW since its inception and mainly focuses on the U.S. market.

The company works with EPCs, developers, installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. With a proven track record of successfully working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has been named Bloomberg New Energy Finance Tier 1, as a global Top 10 PV Module Manufacturer by Wood Mackenzie as well as Sinovoltaics. Boviet Solar's PV modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on Kiwa PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Black & Veatch successfully completed an independent assessment of Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities in 2022. Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities are located in Vietnam and in the United States, with additional offices in the U.S., Germany, and China, and its global headquarters in Vietnam. For more information about our company and products please visit www.bovietsolar.com

