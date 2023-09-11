BOVIET SOLAR CELEBRATES A DECADE IN THE SOLAR ENERGY INDUSTRY

News provided by

Boviet Solar

11 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (the "Company" or "Boviet Solar"), a leading solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing Monocrystalline PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial, and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, today marks its 10th anniversary in the solar energy industry.

Continue Reading

Boviet Solar was founded on September 11, 2013, in Vietnam with a mission to make the Earth a better place for all living beings by utilizing the power of the sun. Our vision is to continue to be a Tier 1 brand and preferred solar partner by creating a sustainable future.

Considering our journey from our humble beginnings in Vietnam to now as we gear up for 2024 and beyond, we wanted to reflect on a few key achievements. Here are some of the milestones that made us proud:

  • Named as a Bloomberg New Energy Finance Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer since 2017
  • Recognized as a PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) PV Module Reliability Scorecard Top Performer since 2019
  • Successfully completed Black and Veatch independent manufacturing audit
  • Evolved from only a PV cell manufacturer to offer both PV cells and PV modules
  • Provides top-quality Gamma™ Series Mono-Monofacial PV Modules and Vega Series™ Mono-Bifacial PV Modules
  • Expanded PV cell and PV module manufacturing capacity to 3.0 GW
  • Reached 4.4 GW in total PV module shipments, mainly to the U.S. market
  • Embraced new technologies such as TOPCon N-Type PV cells
  • Earned top U.S. utility-scale clients
  • Created strong business emphasis on environmental, social, and corporate governance

"Thank you to our employees, partners and clients for making Boviet Solar a great success story and helping us to continue to create a sustainable future," said Jimmy Xie, CEO of Boviet Solar. "We are delighted to celebrate the financial and business stability, technological expertise, manufacturing excellence, top-performing PV modules, supply chain transparency and mutual partnerships that we've achieved over the last decade. Boviet Solar is looking forward to continuing to strive toward future goals alongside our valued partners and clients as a leading solar industry company."

About Boviet Solar
Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar, a subsidiary company of Boway Alloy, is a Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PV cells and Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. As of 2023, Boviet Solar's annual PV cell and PV module manufacturing capacity is 3.0 GW and it has shipped a total of 4.4 GW since 2013, mainly to the U.S. market.

The company offers financial stability, technological know-how, manufacturing excellence, and supply chain transparency. With a proven track record of successfully working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer and supplier since 2017. Boviet Solar's PV Modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019.  Black & Veatch successfully completed an independent audit of Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities in 2022. Boviet Solar has offices in the United States, Germany, and China, with its global headquarters in Vietnam. For more information about our company and products, please visit www.bovietsolar.com.

SOURCE Boviet Solar

Also from this source

BOVIET SOLAR TO EXHIBIT AT RE+2023 THIS SEPTEMBER IN LAS VEGAS

Boviet Solar State-of-the-art Solar Modules Rated Top Performer in 2023 PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard 5th Year in a Row

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.