BOVIET SOLAR CONTINUES TO RANK AS A BLOOMBERG NEW ENERGY FINANCE (BNEF) TIER 1 PV MODULE MANUFACTURER IN Q1 2026

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. ("Boviet Solar" or "the Company"), a leading solar energy technology company specializing in advanced monocrystalline PV cells and premium Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, is proud to announce its continued recognition as a Tier 1 PV module manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) for Q1 2026.

Boviet Solar first achieved Tier 1 status in 2017 and has maintained this prestigious distinction across every quarter of 2025, reflecting the company's consistent bankability, financial stability, and product reliability.

Bloomberg NEF, a globally trusted authority on research and analysis in the transition to a low-carbon economy, applies a stringent tiering methodology to assess the bankability of PV module manufacturers. The Tier 1 designation represents the highest level of credibility for solar manufacturers whose products and financial strength meet the rigorous due-diligence requirements of global financial institutions.

BNEF's Tier 1 bankability rating serves as a vital benchmark for investors, developers, EPCs, and asset owners, providing an independent measure of a manufacturer's long-term stability and performance reliability. The designation supports critical decision-making across the solar value chain by guiding capital investment, supplier selection, and project implementation. By helping stakeholders evaluate quality and mitigate financial risk, the Tier 1 rating promotes industry transparency, confidence, and higher standards worldwide. To access the report, please visit: https://about.bnef.com/

BNEF's evaluation criteria require PV module manufacturers to:

Supply own-brand, self-manufactured PV modules.

Provide PV modules for at least six separate solar projects.

Ensure each project is backed by non-recourse financing from at least six different banks.

Have these solar projects completed within the past two years.

Include solar projects of 10 MW or greater capacity.

Ensure all project data is listed in the BNEF Project Finance Database.

Make all project details publicly accessible, including project location, size, developer, financial backers, and module supplier.

"Maintaining Tier 1 status reinforces the trust our customers and financiers place in us," said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA. "With our new 3.0 GW North American PV module manufacturing facility in Greenville, North Carolina now operational, and our 3.0 GW PV cell factory scheduled for completion in H2 2026, we are strengthening our ability to serve the U.S. market with advanced, high-quality solar technology made closer to our customers."

In addition to this accolade, Boviet Solar has been recognized among the Top 10 Global PV Module Manufacturers by Wood Mackenzie, ranked among Sinovoltaics' Top 10 Most Financially Stable PV Module Manufacturers since 2024, listed among PV Module Tech's Top 20 Global PV Module Manufacturers since 2022, and consistently named a Top Performer in Kiwa PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. These ongoing global bankability recognitions underscore Boviet Solar's financial strength, product reliability, and long-term dependability as a trusted partner in the solar energy industry

About Boviet Solar

Boviet Solar Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading solar technology company founded in 2013 in Vietnam, specializing in the manufacturing of advanced monocrystalline PV cells and premium Gamma Series™ monofacial and Vega Series™ bifacial PV modules. Boviet Solar's top-performing modules are engineered for a wide range of applications, including residential, commercial, industrial, community, and utility-scale solar projects.

Boviet Solar combines business acumen, financial strength, technological expertise, and manufacturing excellence to deliver reliable, high-efficiency solar solutions to industry clients worldwide. The company is deeply committed to sustainability, supply chain traceability, and compliance with international trade standards, while fostering long-term, trust-based partnerships across the global energy sector. Boviet Solar has earned industry-wide recognition for quality and reliability.

Boviet Solar has earned multiple global bankability recognitions from leading independent research and analytics organizations. The company has been consistently ranked as a Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) since 2017, named among Wood Mackenzie's Top 10 Most Bankable Global PV Module Manufacturers since 2024, and listed among Sinovoltaics' Top 10 Most Financially Stable PV Module Manufacturers since 2024. Additionally, PV ModuleTech has ranked Boviet Solar among the Top 20 Global PV Module Manufacturers since 2022, while Kiwa PVEL has recognized the company's products as Top Performers in its PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Collectively, these distinctions underscore Boviet Solar's strong bankability, financial resilience, and long-term reliability as a trusted global solar technology partner.

Boviet Solar's global headquarters is in Vietnam, with manufacturing facilities in both the USA and Vietnam, along with additional operations in the USA, Germany, and other key international markets. For more information about our company and products, please visit www.bovietsolar.com .

