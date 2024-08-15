BOVIET SOLAR MODULES COMPLY WITH STRINGENT U.S. EPA REGULATIONS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (the "Company" or "Boviet Solar"), a leading solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing Monocrystalline PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial, and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, achieved U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Toxicity Characteristic Leaching Procedure (TCLP) compliance of certain Boviet PV modules through TÜV SÜD. The certification ensures Boviet Solar's compliance with stringent U.S. environmental regulations.

The TCLP test, administered by the U.S. EPA, is designed to evaluate the potential leaching of hazardous chemicals from products into the environment. By obtaining TCLP certification, Boviet Solar demonstrates its commitment to minimizing the environmental impact of its photovoltaic modules by confirming the absence of toxic metals such as arsenic, barium, cadmium, chromium, lead, mercury, selenium, and silver.

This certification underscores Boviet Solar's dedication to environmental safety and sustainability, ensuring that its products meet rigorous standards for hazardous waste management. By adhering to the EPA's TCLP requirements, Boviet Solar not only protects public health and the environment but also enhances its market competitiveness by providing customers with assurance of product safety. The third-party testing and certification process by TÜV SÜD reinforces Boviet Solar's position as a leader in the renewable energy industry, committed to delivering high-quality, environmentally responsible solar solutions.

TCLP-compliant Boviet PV module model numbers:

TOPCon I BVM7611M-XXX-H-HC-BF-DG

TOPCon I BVM7610M-XXX-H HC-BF-DG

TOPCon I BVM7609M-XXX-H-HC-BF-DG

TOPCon I BVM7612M-XXX-H-HC-BF-DG

TOPCon I BVM7612M-XXX-H-HC-BF

TOPCon I BVM7611M-XXX-H-HC-BF

TOPCon I BVM7610M-XXX-H-HC-BF

TOPCon I BVM7609M-XXX-H-HC-BF

TOPCon I BVM7612M-XXX-H-HC

TOPCon I BVM7611M-XXX-H-HC

TOPCon I BVM7610M-XXX-H-HC

TOPCon I BVM7609M XXX-H-HC

Scott Chen, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Boviet Solar, stated, "We are thrilled to announce that Boviet Solar's PV modules have achieved U.S. EPA TCLP certification from TÜV SÜD. This milestone demonstrates our unwavering commitment to environmental protection and safety. By ensuring our products are free from toxic metals, we safeguard the environment and public health while providing our customers with the highest quality solar solutions. Boviet Solar continues to lead the industry in sustainable innovation and responsible manufacturing."

Jianbo Hou, Boviet Solar Director of Technology, added, "Achieving EPA TCLP certification is a testament to our rigorous testing and advanced production processes. This certification reflects our dedication to exceeding industry standards and contributing to a more sustainable future. Our PV modules not only deliver superior performance but also adhere to strict environmental safety criteria, reinforcing our commitment to developing efficient and environmentally responsible solar technology."

In addition to TÜV SÜD EPA TCLP PV module certifications, Boviet Solar has also obtained European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS), and Toxic Substances Control Act (TCSA) certifications for its PV modules from TÜV SÜD.

Through the integration of high-efficiency PERC and TOPCon cell technologies, Boviet Solar's PV modules optimize the capture and conversion of solar energy, significantly reducing the carbon footprint associated with energy production. These modules are designed for exceptional durability and sustained performance, even under severe weather conditions, thereby decreasing the need for frequent replacements and minimizing waste. This aligns with Boviet Solar's commitment to reducing environmental impact and supporting renewable energy adoption. Additionally, Boviet Solar's commitment to environmental responsibility is reinforced through its robust Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) protocols. These protocols ensure supply chain transparency and uphold high standards in environmental stewardship, bolstering the company's reputation as a leader in producing environmentally safe and sustainable products. This comprehensive approach not only highlights Boviet Solar's dedication to sustainability but also exemplifies its role in promoting long-term ecological balance.

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar is a leading solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC, TOPCon PV cells and Gamma Series™ Monofacial, Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company offers business, financial stability, technological know-how, manufacturing excellence, top-performing PV modules, supply chain transparency and strong environmental, social, corporate governance protocol and client relations based on mutual partnership. As of January 2024, Boviet Solar's annual PV cell and PV module manufacturing capacity is 3.0 GW. It has delivered a total of 6.2 GW since its inception and mainly focuses on the U.S. market.

The company works with EPCs, developers, installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. With a proven track record of successfully working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has been named as a global Top 10 PV Module Manufacturer by Wood Mackenzie. Boviet Solar's PV Modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on Kiwa PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Black & Veatch successfully completed an independent assessment of Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities in 2022. Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities are located in Vietnam and in the United States, with additional offices in the U.S., Germany, and China, and its global headquarters in Vietnam. For more information about our company and products please visit www.bovietsolar.com

