BOVIET SOLAR RECOGNIZED FOR GLOBAL SUSTAINABILITY EXCELLENCE WITH ECOVADIS RATING

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (the "Company" or "Boviet Solar"), a leading solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing monocrystalline PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial, and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, has achieved an EcoVadis 84th percentile ranking, earning a prestigious EcoVadis Bronze Medal for Sustainability. This recognition highlights Boviet Solar's commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence, placing the company among other global businesses with top-performing sustainability efforts.

EcoVadis, a globally recognized authority in sustainability performance evaluations, provides detailed assessments across four key areas: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The EcoVadis rating system serves as a critical tool for companies worldwide to assess their sustainability efforts. The 84th percentile ranking and corresponding EcoVadis Bronze Medal awarded to Boviet Solar underscores its strong commitment to responsible practices in environmental stewardship, social accountability, business ethics, and supply chain integrity.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by EcoVadis for our sustainability initiatives," said Songul Atacan, Head of Global Brand and Marketing at Boviet Solar. "This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to creating a more sustainable future through innovative solar technologies and responsible business practices. This EcoVadis Bronze Medal is a testament to our role as a trusted partner in the solar energy sector, dedicated to driving positive change through innovative and ethical solutions."

This achievement adds to Boviet Solar's impressive array of certifications, including Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certification from EPD Italy, TÜV SUD EPA TCLP, European Union REACH, RoHS, TCSA, and PFAS compliance. These certifications are integral to the company's environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives. By adhering to these rigorous standards, Boviet Solar ensures the production of top-performing, environmentally safe, and sustainable products, demonstrating its dedication to long-term ecological balance.

About Boviet Solar

Boviet Solar is a leading solar technology company founded in 2013 in Vietnam, specializing in the manufacturing of high-performance Monocrystalline PV cells and high-quality Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules for residential, commercial, industrial, community, and utility-scale solar applications. Boviet Solar combines business acumen, financial stability, technological expertise, and manufacturing excellence to produce top-performing PV modules while fostering mutual partnerships, ensuring sustainability, supply chain traceability, and compliance with international trade standards.

Boviet Solar has earned a reputation for excellence, holding Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Tier 1 ranking, being recognized as one of the top 10 most reliable PV module manufacturers by Wood Mackenzie and Sinovoltaics, and consistently rated as a Top Performer in Kiwa PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard, with successful manufacturing assessments conducted by Black & Veatch.

Boviet Solar's global headquarters is in Vietnam, with manufacturing facilities in both the USA and Vietnam, featuring an annual PV cell and PV module capacity of 3.0 GW, along with additional operations in the USA and Germany and other regional markets. For more information about our company and products, please visit www.bovietsolar.com

