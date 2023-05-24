Boviet Solar State-of-the-art Solar Modules Rated Top Performer in 2023 PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard 5th Year in a Row

News provided by

Boviet Solar

24 May, 2023, 08:27 ET

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar, a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in the manufacturing of monocrystalline PV cells and Gamma Series™ monofacial and Vega Series™ bifacial PV modules, has announced that it was ranked a Top Performer in PV Evolutions Labs' (PVEL) 2023 PV Module Reliability Scorecard. This is the fifth consecutive year Boviet Solar's modules have earned this distinction.

Continue Reading

PVEL is the leading independent test lab for the downstream solar and energy storage industry. Every year, PVEL publishes the PV Module Reliability Scorecard, which provides independent, long-term reliability and performance data that developers, investors, and asset owners refer to when choosing PV modules for their projects. It summarizes results from the PV Module Product Qualification Program (PQP), a comprehensive testing regime established by PVEL in 2012 to provide empirical data for PV module supplier benchmarking and project-level energy yield and financial models. 

Reliability testing applied to Boviet Solar's Vega Series™ bifacial double glass and bifacial transparent back modules, and Gamma Series™ monofacial PV modules, for accelerated stress testing and characterization under PVEL's Product Qualification Program (PQP).

"The PVEL Scorecard is the gold standard that all module manufacturers hope to achieve. PV Modules ranked as Top Performers have received independent confirmation that they are top-of-the-line when it comes to reliability and performance. The fact that Boviet Solar modules have won this recognition for five years in a row is testament to our topnotch design and engineering, our meticulous processes, and our quality control," said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA.

"PV module manufacturers like Boviet Solar who repeatedly earn Top Performer recognition are clearly committed to module reliability. We congratulate Boviet Solar for another year of Top Performer results in our rigorous testing program," said PVEL VP of Sales and Marketing Tristan Erion-Lorico.

Boviet Solar's monofacial and bifacial PV modules are designed with better technology in mind, made from robust product components, under stringent quality control steps and high-tech manufacturing processes. PERC, half-cut, multi-busbar, and large cell designs enable the company's PV modules to pack more power per module, capture more photons, produce more energy, and provide reliable, dependable system performance under different installation requirements, difficult weather, or environmental conditions. Whether you are an EPC, installer, contractor, or project developer, Boviet Solar has the right and better PV module for your residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects.

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar is part of Boway Alloy and a global Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. With a proven track record of success working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer and supplier since 2017. The company offers financial stability, technological know-how, manufacturing excellence and supply chain transparency. Boviet Solar's PV Modules are known for their power, performance and quality and have been rated as top performers on the PVEL module reliability scorecard since 2019. Boviet Solar has offices in the U.S. and Germany, and its global headquarters are in Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.bovietsolar.com

SOURCE Boviet Solar

Also from this source

BLOOMBERG NEW ENERGY FINANCE (BNEF) RANKS BOVIET SOLAR AS TIER 1 SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURER

BOVIET SOLAR TO EXHIBIT AT INTERSOLAR NA TRADE SHOW AND CONFERENCE IN LONG BEACH, CA, USA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.