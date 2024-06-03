BOVIET SOLAR TO EXHIBIT AT INTERSOLAR EUROPE trade conference in MUNICH, GERMANY

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (the "Company" or "Boviet Solar"), a solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing monocrystalline PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial, and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, today announced it will attend the InterSolar Europe exhibition and conference (https://www.intersolar.de/home) at the Munich convention center.

The exhibition will run from June 19-21, 2024. Boviet Solar's exhibition booth will be located in Exhibit Hall A3, and the booth number is 430.

Boviet Solar's exhibition will be located in Exhibit Hall A3, booth number 430. Post this

Boviet Solar will present its Europe market specific PV module lines of product during the exhibition. Boviet Solar's PV modules are designed with better technology in mind, made from robust product components, under stringent quality control steps and high-tech manufacturing processes.

Boviet Solar has been a Bloomberg New Energy Finance Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer since 2017. The company offers financial and business stability, technology expertise, manufacturing excellence, top-performing PV modules, strong ESG protocol and supply chain transparency. Boviet Solar's PV modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019.

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar, is a Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC and TOPCon PV cells and Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. As of 2024, Boviet Solar's annual PV cell and PV module manufacturing capacity is 3.0 GW, and it has shipped a total of 6.2 GW since inception, mainly operating in U.S.A market.

The company offers financial and business stability, technological know-how, manufacturing excellence, top-performing PV modules, supply chain transparency, and strong ESG protocol. With a proven track record of successfully working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer since 2017. Boviet Solar's PV Modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Black & Veatch successfully completed an independent assessment of Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities in 2022. Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities located in Vietnam and soon to be in USA and has offices in the United States, Germany, and China, with its global headquarters in Vietnam. For more information about our company and products please visit www.bovietsolar.com

MEDIA INQUIRES:

Songül Atacan

Director of Global Marketing

Boviet Solar

[email protected]

SOURCE Boviet Solar