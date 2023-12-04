BOVIET SOLAR TO EXHIBIT AT INTERSOLAR NA THIS JANUARY IN SAN DIEGO

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (the "Company" or "Boviet Solar"), solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing Monocrystalline PERC and TOPCon PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial, and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, will exhibit at Intersolar NA, in San Diego, California this January 17-19, 2024. Boviet will be located at booth #1725 in the San Diego Convention Center.

"Intersolar NA 2024 will be a wonderful time to come together with our partners and clients to discuss innovative initiatives we are undertaking in our manufacturing, technology, and products," Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA, said. "Boviet Solar's team is looking forward to the conference."

Boviet Solar has been a Bloomberg New Energy Finance Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer since 2017. The company offers financial and business stability, technology expertise, manufacturing excellence, top-performing PV modules, and supply chain transparency. Boviet Solar's PV modules are known for their power, performance, and quality, and have been rated as top performers on PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019.

In addition to our top-performing PERC cell PV modules, we will also showcase our new N-Type TOPCon Vega Series™ Mono-Bifacial Double Glass 580W PV Module.

Boviet Solar's Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules are designed with better- technology in mind, made from robust product components under stringent quality control and high-tech manufacturing processes. PERC, TOPCon half-cut, multi-busbar, and large cell designs enable Boviet Solar to pack in more power per module, capture more photons, produce more energy, and provide reliable, dependable system performance under a wide range of installation requirements and challenging environmental conditions. 

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar, a subsidiary company of Boway Alloy, is a Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC and TOPCon PV cells and Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. As of 2023, Boviet Solar's annual PV cell and PV module manufacturing capacity is 3.0 GW and it has shipped a total of 4.4 GW since 2013, mainly to the U.S. market.

The company offers financial and business stability, technological know-how, manufacturing excellence, top-performing PV modules, supply chain transparency and strong ESG. With a proven track record of successfully working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer since 2017. Boviet Solar's PV Modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Black & Veatch successfully completed an independent audit of Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities in 2022. Boviet Solar has offices in the United States, Germany, and China, with its global headquarters in Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.bovietsolar.com.

SOURCE Boviet Solar

