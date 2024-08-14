BOVIET SOLAR TO EXHIBIT AT RE+ 24 THIS SEPTEMBER IN ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (the "Company" or "Boviet Solar"), a leading solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing Monocrystalline PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial, and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, will be showcasing its new lines of N-Type TOPCon cell-based PV modules at the largest clean energy event in North America, RE+ in Anaheim, California this September 9-12, 2024. Boviet Solar will be exhibiting in Hall C at booth #34001 in the Anaheim Convention Center throughout the conference.

Boviet Solar's Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules are crafted with advanced technology and built from durable components under strict quality control and high-tech manufacturing processes. Featuring TOPCon, half-cut, multi-busbar, and large cell designs, these modules deliver higher power output, capture more light, and generate more energy. This ensures exceptional power, performance, and reliability for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solar solutions, giving developers, installers, and EPCs the confidence and peace of mind they need for their investments.

The company will display its latest module offerings:

Vega Series™ Mono-Bifacial PV Module I Max Power 440W Residential solar solution Black frame with transparent backsheet Optimized energy production with up to 22.53% efficiency Module dimensions: 67.80 x 44.65 x 1.18 in. Module weight: 44.2 lb Module code: BVM7609M-XXX-H-HC-BF



Vega Series™ Mono-Bifacial PV Module I Max Power 490W Commercial and industrial solar solution Black frame with transparent backsheet Optimized energy production with up to 22.70% efficiency Module dimensions: 75.12 x 44.65 x 1.18 in. Module weight: 52.92 lb Module code: BVM7610M-XXX-H-HC-BF



Vega Series™ Mono-Bifacial PV Module I Max Power 580W Utility-scale solar solution Silver frame with transparent backsheet Optimized energy production with up to 22.45% efficiency Module dimensions: 89.69 x 44.65 x 1.38 in. Module weight: 61.73 lb Module code: BVM7612M-XXX-H-HC-BF



Vega Series™ Mono-Bifacial PV Module I Max Power 580W Utility-scale solar solution Silver frame with double glass Optimized energy production with up to 22.45% efficiency Module dimension: 89.69 x 44.65 x 1.38 in. Module weight: 61.73 lb Module code: BVM7612M-XXX-H-HC-BF-DG



"We're looking forward to connecting with our partners and clients at RE+ 24, where we'll share exciting updates on the latest developments happening at our company, including advancements in manufacturing, technology, and product innovations," said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA. "It's going to be a fantastic event for Boviet Solar."

With a proven track record of successfully working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has been named a global Top 10 PV Module Manufacturer by Wood Mackenzie, as well as Sinovoltaics, demonstrating its financial stability and bankability. Boviet Solar's PV modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on Kiwa PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Additionally, Black & Veatch successfully completed an independent assessment of Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities in 2022.

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar, is a leading solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC, TOPCon PV cells and Gamma Series™ Monofacial, Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company offers business, financial stability, technological know-how, manufacturing excellence, top-performing PV modules, supply chain transparency and strong environmental, social, corporate governance protocol and client relations based on mutual partnership. As of January 2024, Boviet Solar's annual PV cell and PV module manufacturing capacity is 3.0 GW. It has delivered a total of 6.2 GW since its inception and mainly focuses on the U.S. market.

Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities are located in Vietnam and in the United States, with additional offices in the U.S., Germany, and China, and its global headquarters in Vietnam. For more information about our company and products please visit www.bovietsolar.com

