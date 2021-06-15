Bovill and Chintai partner to revolutionize handling of compliance obligations in capital markets

With Bovill's support, Chintai is on the critical path towards authorization from the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognized Market Operator (RMO) to conduct issuance and secondary market operations on their comprehensive capital markets platform. Bovill has helped organizations in Asia, Europe, and the US interact with regulators for over twenty years.

Bovill and Chintai are also collaborating in a global rules-mapping exercise to automate regulatory controls for cross-border trade and settlement. This will allow multi-jurisdictional coverage and licensing as the Chintai platform expands. Chintai reports that 50-75% of costs associated with compliance for issuers is eliminated with their platform.



Damon Batten, Head of Capital Markets at Bovill commented:



"It's a pleasure to be working with the ambitious Chintai team, who provide their clients with the "Shopify" model for regulated digital assets on blockchain. We believe their innovative model can play a key role in the development of digital assets as a core part of the broader capital markets ecosystem."



David Packham, Co-Founder and CEO of Chintai commented:



"We selected Bovill because of their proven track record helping companies in the digital asset industry engage regulators. Their guidance will be instrumental in our ability to adapt our comprehensive product suite to meet regulatory requirements and gain MAS licensing."

About Bovill

Bovill is a specialist financial services regulatory consultancy, established in 1999 and headquartered in the UK with offices in London, Chicago, Singapore and Hong Kong. Our sole activity is the provision of high-quality, technically-focused advice and consultancy services on all aspects of financial services regulation. We aim to develop effective solutions to the complex problems of our clients, and do not offer commoditized advice or services. Bovill has experts spanning all aspects of financial regulation in the UK, EU, Asia and the Americas.

About Chintai

Chintai is a Singapore-based company with offices in Germany that uses blockchain technology to modernize capital markets for asset managers, banks and enterprises. Our core product suite streamlines the life cycle of regulated assets by automating compliance, reporting, data reconciliation, cap table management, corporate actions, liquidity and more. The technology can be white labeled to allow anyone to become their own regulated issuer and market operator. Chintai is currently accepting clients into our pilot program for tokenized real estate, funds, debt and other financial instruments.





