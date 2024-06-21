Bovine Gelatin Market size is set to grow by USD 1.19 billion from 2024-2028, Rising demand for bovine gelatin from various industries to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bovine gelatin market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.19 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period. Rising demand for bovine gelatin from various industries is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for organically sourced bovine gelatin. However, ethical issues with bovine-based products poses a challenge. Key market players include Bernard Jansen Products, Darling Ingredients Inc., El Nasr Gelatin Co., Gelita AG, Great Lakes Wellness Co. LLC, India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd., Italgel S.r.l., Jellice Pioneer Europe B.V., Junca Gelatines SL, Lapi Gelatine Spa, Merck KGaA, Nitta Gelatin Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Organika Health Products Inc., Sandesara Group of Companies, SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Suheung Co. Ltd., Tessenderlo Group NV, Trobas Gelatine BV, and Zint LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global bovine gelatin market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Type A and Type B), Product Type (Capsules and tablets, Powder, and Liquid), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Bernard Jansen Products, Darling Ingredients Inc., El Nasr Gelatin Co., Gelita AG, Great Lakes Wellness Co. LLC, India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd., Italgel S.r.l., Jellice Pioneer Europe B.V., Junca Gelatines SL, Lapi Gelatine Spa, Merck KGaA, Nitta Gelatin Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Organika Health Products Inc., Sandesara Group of Companies, SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Suheung Co. Ltd., Tessenderlo Group NV, Trobas Gelatine BV, and Zint LLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The organic bovine gelatin market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for natural, wholesome ingredients. Sourced from grass-fed, organically-raised cows, this gelatin offers numerous health benefits, including improved joint health, better skin and hair, and aiding digestion. As a natural collagen source, it is essential for healthy bones, joints, and skin. Versatile in use, organic bovine gelatin is found in food, supplements, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Its popularity drives demand for grass-fed, organically-raised cows, benefiting farmers, communities, and the environment. This trend is expected to continue fueling market expansion.

The bovine gelatin market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demands in various industries. Key players in this market include collagen and confectionery industries. The use of bovine gelatin in pharmaceuticals and food processing is on the rise. Three-dimensional printing technology is also a trending application for bovine gelatin. Biodegradable and edible packaging are other emerging areas for this market. The market is driven by factors such as its unique properties like high gelling strength and stability. However, challenges such as ethical concerns and availability of alternatives may impact the market growth. Overall, the bovine gelatin market is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The global bovine gelatin market faces challenges due to ethical concerns and environmental impacts. Cattle raised in factory farming conditions may suffer from poor living conditions and lack of proper care, leading to lower-quality products and inhumane treatment. The production of beef and dairy contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation, and pollution. Additionally, the use of cattle products in the fashion industry, such as leather goods, raises ethical concerns over animal cruelty. These factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Bovine Gelatin Market faces several challenges. Production processes involve sourcing raw materials from various regions, leading to supply chain complexities. Regulations and compliance requirements, such as those related to animal welfare and food safety, add to the complexity. Sustainability concerns, including the ethical treatment of animals and the environmental impact of production, are also pressing issues. Additionally, competition from plant-based alternatives and price volatility due to fluctuating demand and supply dynamics pose significant challenges. Producers must navigate these challenges to maintain market share and ensure long-term success.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This bovine gelatin market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Type A

1.2 Type B Product Type 2.1 Capsules and tablets

2.2 Powder

2.3 Liquid Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Type A- The Type A bovine gelatin segment dominates the global market due to its extensive use in the food industry. Key applications include dessert gels, marshmallows, and confections. The market's expansion is driven by rising demand for processed foods and health trends favoring natural ingredients. In North America and Europe, consumption is high, with the US, Germany, and France leading the way. The Asia-Pacific region is also experiencing significant growth, fueled by the region's increasing preference for convenience foods and natural ingredients. Type A bovine gelatin's advantages include high gelling power, strong gel strength, excellent clarity, heat stability, neutral taste, and odor. Additionally, it is a rich source of collagen, offering health benefits.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Bovine Gelatin Market encompasses the production and distribution of gelatin derived from animal body parts, specifically bovine sources. This market caters to various industries, including Pharmaceutical drugs, Food, Cosmetic, Confectionary, and Dairy products. Bovine gelatin is a natural source of collagen and peptides, which are essential proteins for Skin, Hair, and Bone health. The global population's ageing trend and increasing awareness of Natural supplements as Alternative medications have fueled the market's growth. Hydrolysis is a common process used to extract gelatin from animal body parts. Regulations and Food safety concerns, such as Animal disease outbreaks like Swine flu and Bird flu, impact market dynamics. The Food supplement industry, Nutraceuticals, and Healthcare sectors are significant consumers of bovine gelatin. Plant-based collagen is an emerging alternative, but bovine gelatin's versatility and proven efficacy maintain its market presence.

Market Research Overview

The Bovine Gelatin Market refers to the industry dedicated to the production, processing, and distribution of gelatin derived from bovine sources. This protein-rich substance is extracted from animal collagen, primarily from the bones and hides of cattle. Bovine gelatin is widely used in various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and photography. Its unique properties, such as its ability to thicken, stabilize, and encapsulate, make it a valuable ingredient in numerous applications. The global demand for bovine gelatin continues to grow due to its versatility and the increasing popularity of products that contain it. The market is driven by factors such as population growth, changing consumer preferences, and technological advancements in the production process.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Type A



Type B

Product Type

Capsules And Tablets



Powder



Liquid

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio