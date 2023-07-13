Bovine Gelatin Market size to grow by USD 1,019.43 million from 2022 to 2027 |Darling Ingredients Inc., El Nasr Gelatin Co., Gelita AG, and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bovine gelatin market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,019.43 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.82%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Bernard Jansen Products, Darling Ingredients Inc., El Nasr Gelatin Co., Gelita AG, Great Lakes Wellness Co. LLC, India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd., Italgel S.r.l., Jellice Pioneer Europe B.V., Junca Gelatines SL, Lapi Gelatine Spa, Merck KGaA, Nitta Gelatin Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Organika Health Products Inc., Sandesara Group of Companies, SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Suheung Co. Ltd., Tessenderlo Group NV, Trobas Gelatine BV, and Zint LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bovine Gelatin Market

Bovine Gelatin Market Insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including Bernard Jansen Products, Darling Ingredients Inc., El Nasr Gelatin Co., Gelita AG, Great Lakes Wellness Co. LLC, India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd., Italgel S.r.l., Jellice Pioneer Europe B.V., Junca Gelatines SL, Lapi Gelatine Spa, Merck KGaA, Nitta Gelatin Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Organika Health Products Inc., Sandesara Group of Companies, SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Suheung Co. Ltd., Tessenderlo Group NV, Trobas Gelatine BV, and Zint LLC, among others

: 15+, Including Bernard Jansen Products, Darling Ingredients Inc., El Nasr Gelatin Co., Gelita AG, Great Lakes Wellness Co. LLC, India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd., Italgel S.r.l., Jellice Pioneer Europe B.V., Junca Gelatines SL, Lapi Gelatine Spa, Merck KGaA, Nitta Gelatin Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Organika Health Products Inc., Sandesara Group of Companies, SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Suheung Co. Ltd., Tessenderlo Group NV, Trobas Gelatine BV, and Zint LLC, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Type (Type A and Type B), product type (capsules and tablets, powder, and liquid), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Bovine gelatin market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Key Bovine Gelatin Market Driver- The major factor notably driving the market growth is the rising demand for bovine gelatin from various industries. The increasing demand for natural, safe, and versatile ingredients is driving the demand for bovine gelatin in various industries such as food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. Bovine gelatin is utilized as an ingredient in bakery, dairy, and confectionery products due to its gelling, binding, and emulsifying properties. It finds application in a range of products, including yogurts, marshmallows, gummy bears, and beer. With consumers becoming more health-conscious, the demand for bovine gelatin is expected to grow in the coming years. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed a rising demand for bovine gelatin as it is a reliable and safe ingredient for drug encapsulation. In the cosmetic industry, bovine gelatin is extensively used for its moisturizing, emulsifying, and thickening properties. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global bovine gelatin market during the forecast period.

Significant Bovine Gelatin Market Trends - The emerging trend driving the market growth is the growing demand for organically sourced bovine gelatin.

Major Bovine Gelatin Market Challenge- Ethical issues associated with bovine-based products are the significant factors that impede market growth.

The bovine gelatin market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Bovine Gelatin Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bovine gelatin market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the bovine gelatin marketsize and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the bovine gelatin market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the bovine gelatin market vendors

The fetal bovine serum market share is expected to increase to USD 249.72 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%. This report extensively covers fetal bovine serum market segmentation by application (biopharmaceuticals, human and animal vaccine, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The rising demand for bovine gelatin from various industries is notably driving the market growth.

The bovine based collagen market share for biomedical applications is expected to increase by USD 450.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.02%. This report extensively covers bovine-based collagen market segmentation for biomedical applications by application (bone graft substitute, cartilage repair, collagen based scaffold, hemostat, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). One of the key factors driving growth in the bovine based collagen market is the increasing use of bovine-based collagen products for wound dressing.

Bovine Gelatin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,019.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.46 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bernard Jansen Products, Darling Ingredients Inc., El Nasr Gelatin Co., Gelita AG, Great Lakes Wellness Co. LLC, India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd., Italgel S.r.l., Jellice Pioneer Europe B.V., Junca Gelatines SL, Lapi Gelatine Spa, Merck KGaA, Nitta Gelatin Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Organika Health Products Inc., Sandesara Group of Companies, SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Suheung Co. Ltd., Tessenderlo Group NV, Trobas Gelatine BV, and Zint LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global bovine gelatin market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Type A - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Type B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Capsules and tablets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Bernard Jansen Products

12.4 Darling Ingredients Inc.

12.5 El Nasr Gelatin Co.

12.6 Gelita AG

12.7 Great Lakes Wellness Co. LLC

12.8 India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd.

12.9 Italgel S.r.l.

12.10 Junca Gelatines SL

12.11 Lapi Gelatine Spa

12.12 Merck KGaA

12.13 Nitta Gelatin Inc.

12.14 Sandesara Group of Companies

12.15 SAS Gelatines Weishardt

12.16 Tessenderlo Group NV

12.17 Trobas Gelatine BV

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

