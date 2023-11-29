Bovine Gelatin Market size to grow by USD 1.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, Bernard Jansen Products, Darling Ingredients Inc., El Nasr Gelatin Co., and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bovine gelatin market is expected to grow by USD 1.02 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising demand for bovine gelatin from various industries is notably driving the bovine gelatin market. However, factors such as ethical issues with bovine-based products may impede market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bovine Gelatin Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by type (type A and type B), product type (capsules and tablets, powder, and liquid), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the bovine gelatin market including Bernard Jansen Products, Darling Ingredients Inc., El Nasr Gelatin Co., Gelita AG, Great Lakes Wellness Co. LLC, India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd., Italgel S.r.l., Jellice Pioneer Europe B.V., Junca Gelatines SL, Lapi Gelatine Spa, Merck KGaA, Nitta Gelatin Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Organika Health Products Inc., Sandesara Group of Companies, SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Suheung Co. Ltd., Tessenderlo Group NV, Trobas Gelatine BV, and Zint LLC. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Bovine Gelatin Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Bernard Jansen Products - The company offers gelatin powder with 100 percent Bovine Gelatin which can be used for food thickening.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Bovine Gelatin Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The market share growth by the type A segment will be significant during the forecast period. Type A bovine gelatin is produced from acid-treated cow hides and has a high molecular weight. It is commonly used in foods and beverages, such as dessert gelcaps, marshmallows, or sweets.

product type (capsules and tablets, powder, and liquid)

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This increase is due to increased demand for food products, from emerging countries. In addition, due to its gelling properties, bovine gelatin's use in the pharmaceutical industry has led to increased demand for it in Asia Pacific .

North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Bovine Gelatin Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist bovine gelatin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bovine gelatin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bovine gelatin market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of bovine gelatin market companies

Related Reports:

The calcium carbonate (CaCO3) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 15,537.48 million.

The methanol market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.34% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6.13 billion.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio