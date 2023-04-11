Bovine Gelatin Market size to grow by USD 876.49 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the strategic initiatives of market vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bovine gelatin market size is expected to grow by USD 876.49 million from 2021 to 2026. The market growth is expected to progress at a CAGR of 8.67% according to the latest research report from Technavio. The strategic initiatives of market vendors are expected to notably drive market growth for bovine gelatin during the forecast period. Vendors in the market adopt strategies such as M&A, expansion projects, and increasing production capacity to tackle the market competition. They focus on investing in developing innovative products to increase their foothold in the market. Hence, such initiatives will drive the bovine gelatin market growth during the forecast period. Make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bovine Gelatin Market 2022-2026

The bovine gelatin market covers the following areas:

Bovine Gelatin Market Sizing

Bovine Gelatin Market Forecast

Bovine Gelatin Market Analysis

Bovine Gelatin Market - Vendor Landscape

The bovine gelatin market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Established players have competitive advantages owing to their large scale of operations and popular brand names. Market vendors focus on strategies such as developing innovative solutions that address the taste, texture, and nutritional profiles of food and beverages.

Companies Mentioned

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG

El Nasr Gelatin Co.

Gelita AG

Gelnex

Goya Foods Inc.

Great Lakes Wellness Co. LLC

iHerb LLC

India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd.

Italgel Srl

Lapi Gelatine Spa

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Nutra Food Ingredients

Organika Health Products Inc.

SAS Gelatines Weishardt

Sandesara Group of Companies

Tessenderlo Group NV

Trobas Gelatine BV

Zint LLC

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – buy now

Vendor Offerings

Darling Ingredients Inc. - The company offers bovine gelatin products such as GelMA biomaterials.

The company offers bovine gelatin products such as GelMA biomaterials. Gelita AG - The company offers bovine gelatin products such as Leaf Gelatin, which is fat- and carbohydrate-free.

The company offers bovine gelatin products such as Leaf Gelatin, which is fat- and carbohydrate-free. India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd. - The company offers bovine gelatin products for different industries.

For market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View a Sample

Bovine Gelatin Market - Key Market Segmentation

The report extensively covers bovine gelatin market segmentation by form factor (capsules and tablets, powder, and liquid) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the capsules and tablets segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Bovine gelatin-based capsules are available in the market in two types, including hard capsules and soft gels. Gelatin dissolves in the human body at a normal body temperature, which makes it an ideal gelling agent for soft gels. These capsules are different from bovine gelatin-based tablets, which are compressed powders. The capsules and tablets have low friction properties, are easy to swallow, and therefore have higher patient compliance. These factors will drive the bovine gelatin market growth during the forecast period.

View a sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 44% of the global bovine gelatin market growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the bovine gelatin market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region is expected to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of health-conscious consumers will facilitate the bovine gelatin market growth in the region during the forecast period. The middle-class population in APAC is expected to increase at a fast pace by 2030. More than three-quarters of the global middle-class growth is expected to be from India and China . Most of this population has grown to become health-conscious and is influenced by healthy food culture. Such factors have increased the demand for nutrition products where bovine gelatin is used as an active ingredient.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View a Sample Report

Bovine Gelatin Market - Key Challenges

Stringent government regulations toward animal-origin food additives are hampering the bovine gelatin market growth.

Thickening and gelling agents, such as bovine gelatin, are food additives that can be added to food and products as per the several laws and regulations imposed by regulatory authorities across countries.

For instance, in Europe , the safety of all food additives, such as bovine gelatin that are currently authorized, is assessed by the Scientific Committee on Food (SCF) and or the EFSA. All food additives in the region, including bovine gelatin, are regulated under Regulation No 1333/2008.

, the safety of all food additives, such as bovine gelatin that are currently authorized, is assessed by the Scientific Committee on Food (SCF) and or the EFSA. All food additives in the region, including bovine gelatin, are regulated under Regulation No 1333/2008. Hence, such regulations may impede the bovine gelatin market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Bovine Gelatin Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bovine gelatin market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the bovine gelatin market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bovine gelatin market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the bovine gelatin market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The gelatin market size is expected to increase by 292.53 thousand MT from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.12%. The report extensively covers gelatin market segmentations by material (pig skin, bovine hides, bones, and others), application (food and beverages, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, photography, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). The growing preference for convenience foods and beverages is notably driving the gelatin market growth.

The size of the food hydrocolloids market in China is expected to increase by USD 550.18 million from 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers segmentation by type (gelatin gum, pectin, xanthan gum, guar gum, and others) and application (dairy and frozen products, bakery and confectionery, beverages, meat and seafood products, and others). The rising consumption of convenience foods is notably driving the food hydrocolloids market growth in China.

Bovine Gelatin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 876.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022(%) 8.32 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Darling Ingredients Inc., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, El Nasr Gelatin Co., Gelita AG, Gelnex, Goya Foods Inc., Great Lakes Wellness Co. LLC, iHerb LLC, India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd., Italgel Srl, Lapi Gelatine Spa, Nitta Gelatin Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Nutra Food Ingredients, Organika Health Products Inc., SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Sandesara Group of Companies, Tessenderlo Group NV, Trobas Gelatine BV, and Zint LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Form Factor



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Form Factor

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Form Factor - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Form Factor - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Form Factor

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Form Factor



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Form Factor

5.3 Capsules and tablets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Capsules and tablets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Capsules and tablets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Capsules and tablets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Capsules and tablets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Form Factor

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Form Factor ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Darling Ingredients Inc.

Exhibit 97: Darling Ingredients Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Darling Ingredients Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Darling Ingredients Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Darling Ingredients Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Darling Ingredients Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Gelita AG

Exhibit 102: Gelita AG - Overview



Exhibit 103: Gelita AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Gelita AG - Key offerings

10.5 India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 105: India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Italgel Srl

Exhibit 108: Italgel Srl - Overview



Exhibit 109: Italgel Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Italgel Srl - Key offerings

10.7 Lapi Gelatine Spa

Exhibit 111: Lapi Gelatine Spa - Overview



Exhibit 112: Lapi Gelatine Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Lapi Gelatine Spa - Key offerings

10.8 Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Exhibit 114: Nitta Gelatin Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Nitta Gelatin Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Nitta Gelatin Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 SAS Gelatines Weishardt

Exhibit 117: SAS Gelatines Weishardt - Overview



Exhibit 118: SAS Gelatines Weishardt - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: SAS Gelatines Weishardt - Key offerings

10.10 Sandesara Group of Companies

Exhibit 120: Sandesara Group of Companies - Overview



Exhibit 121: Sandesara Group of Companies - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Sandesara Group of Companies - Key offerings

10.11 Tessenderlo Group NV

Exhibit 123: Tessenderlo Group NV - Overview



Exhibit 124: Tessenderlo Group NV - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Tessenderlo Group NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Tessenderlo Group NV - Segment focus

10.12 Trobas Gelatine BV

Exhibit 127: Trobas Gelatine BV - Overview



Exhibit 128: Trobas Gelatine BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Trobas Gelatine BV - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio