Bovine Gelatin Market size to grow by USD 876.49 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the strategic initiatives of market vendors - Technavio

Apr 11, 2023, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bovine gelatin market size is expected to grow by USD 876.49 million from 2021 to 2026. The market growth is expected to progress at a CAGR of 8.67% according to the latest research report from Technavio. The strategic initiatives of market vendors are expected to notably drive market growth for bovine gelatin during the forecast period. Vendors in the market adopt strategies such as M&A, expansion projects, and increasing production capacity to tackle the market competition. They focus on investing in developing innovative products to increase their foothold in the market. Hence, such initiatives will drive the bovine gelatin market growth during the forecast period. Make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View a Sample Report!
The bovine gelatin market covers the following areas:
Bovine Gelatin Market Sizing
Bovine Gelatin Market Forecast
Bovine Gelatin Market Analysis
Bovine Gelatin Market - Vendor Landscape
The bovine gelatin market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Established players have competitive advantages owing to their large scale of operations and popular brand names. Market vendors focus on strategies such as developing innovative solutions that address the taste, texture, and nutritional profiles of food and beverages.
Companies Mentioned
- Darling Ingredients Inc.
- Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG
- El Nasr Gelatin Co.
- Gelita AG
- Gelnex
- Goya Foods Inc.
- Great Lakes Wellness Co. LLC
- iHerb LLC
- India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd.
- Italgel Srl
- Lapi Gelatine Spa
- Nitta Gelatin Inc.
- NOW Health Group Inc.
- Nutra Food Ingredients
- Organika Health Products Inc.
- SAS Gelatines Weishardt
- Sandesara Group of Companies
- Tessenderlo Group NV
- Trobas Gelatine BV
- Zint LLC
Vendor Offerings
- Darling Ingredients Inc. - The company offers bovine gelatin products such as GelMA biomaterials.
- Gelita AG - The company offers bovine gelatin products such as Leaf Gelatin, which is fat- and carbohydrate-free.
- India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd. - The company offers bovine gelatin products for different industries.
Bovine Gelatin Market - Key Market Segmentation
The report extensively covers bovine gelatin market segmentation by form factor (capsules and tablets, powder, and liquid) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The market share growth by the capsules and tablets segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Bovine gelatin-based capsules are available in the market in two types, including hard capsules and soft gels. Gelatin dissolves in the human body at a normal body temperature, which makes it an ideal gelling agent for soft gels. These capsules are different from bovine gelatin-based tablets, which are compressed powders. The capsules and tablets have low friction properties, are easy to swallow, and therefore have higher patient compliance. These factors will drive the bovine gelatin market growth during the forecast period.
Regional Market Outlook
- APAC is estimated to account for 44% of the global bovine gelatin market growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the bovine gelatin market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region is expected to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of health-conscious consumers will facilitate the bovine gelatin market growth in the region during the forecast period. The middle-class population in APAC is expected to increase at a fast pace by 2030. More than three-quarters of the global middle-class growth is expected to be from India and China. Most of this population has grown to become health-conscious and is influenced by healthy food culture. Such factors have increased the demand for nutrition products where bovine gelatin is used as an active ingredient.
Bovine Gelatin Market - Key Challenges
- Stringent government regulations toward animal-origin food additives are hampering the bovine gelatin market growth.
- Thickening and gelling agents, such as bovine gelatin, are food additives that can be added to food and products as per the several laws and regulations imposed by regulatory authorities across countries.
- For instance, in Europe, the safety of all food additives, such as bovine gelatin that are currently authorized, is assessed by the Scientific Committee on Food (SCF) and or the EFSA. All food additives in the region, including bovine gelatin, are regulated under Regulation No 1333/2008.
- Hence, such regulations may impede the bovine gelatin market growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Bovine Gelatin Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bovine gelatin market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the bovine gelatin market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the bovine gelatin market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the bovine gelatin market vendors
|
Bovine Gelatin Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.67%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 876.49 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2021-2022(%)
|
8.32
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Darling Ingredients Inc., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, El Nasr Gelatin Co., Gelita AG, Gelnex, Goya Foods Inc., Great Lakes Wellness Co. LLC, iHerb LLC, India Gelatine and Chemicals Ltd., Italgel Srl, Lapi Gelatine Spa, Nitta Gelatin Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Nutra Food Ingredients, Organika Health Products Inc., SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Sandesara Group of Companies, Tessenderlo Group NV, Trobas Gelatine BV, and Zint LLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
