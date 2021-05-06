Bow River Capital Announces Majority Recapitalization Of Xyleme, Inc.

DENVER, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital's Software Growth Equity Fund ("Bow River") today announced that it has completed a majority recapitalization of Xyleme Inc. ("Xyleme"), a market leading content management and creation lifecycle platform for Global 2000 organizations across every major industry vertical. The investment from Bow River Capital will enable the company to invest in initiatives aimed at accelerating growth and delivering on market leading innovation to enhance the modern learning experience in training and development, and to scale operations globally across every dimension.



Founded in 2004, Xyleme's industry award winning Studio, CDS, and Plexie suite of cloud-based learning content and creation systems are proven to accelerate employee and client productivity, drive growth initiatives, and ensure compliance across the extended enterprise. From its inception, Xyleme is purpose-built for large enterprise organizations to deliver knowledge faster and to support modern learning experiences via social, collaborative, and mobile-enabled environments.



Greg Schottland, CEO of Xyleme states, "We evaluated multiple private equity firms with our Board of Directors and felt the Bow River SGE partners and their strategic growth playbook support our vision for product and sales growth over the foreseeable future." Schottland further says, "Xyleme's cloud-based platform is well positioned for triple digit growth and ready to rapidly scale-up organically and inorganically."



"We love to partner with high quality, compliance-centric SaaS companies, and we have never seen such a robust enterprise Fortune 100/500 customer base at this stage of a company's lifecycle," states John Raeder, Managing Director and Head of Software Investments for Bow River Capital's SGE Fund. Raeder further says, "we will bring an arsenal of expertise, capital, and proven operational talent to rapidly scale Xyleme into a clear market winner."



CIBC Innovation Banking provided debt financing as part of the transaction. Holland & Hart LLP served as legal counsel to Bow River on the transaction.

About Bow River Capital



Founded in 2003, Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado, with Software Growth Equity, Buyout, Real Estate platforms. The Bow River Capital platforms focus on the lower middle market across a geographic area referred to as Bow River Capital's Rodeo Region®. Collectively, Bow River Capital has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes, and across the capital structure.



About Xyleme



Xyleme is a market leading cloud-based provider for learning content management and creation platform specifically built to transfer institutional knowledge faster. The Company's proven systems manage the entire content lifecycle process- improve productivity, enable sales and growth initiatives, ensure compliance, and drive optimization to employees and stakeholders across the extended enterprise. Founded in 2004, Xyleme's Studio, CDS, and Plexie systems have won numerous industry awards and are used by the world's leading Fortune 500 brands across every major industry vertical including: 3M, Cisco, Christus Health, Dunkin Brands, Kaiser Permanente, TMobile, and VMWare.

