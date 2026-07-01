Bow River Capital Completes Platform Integrations and Achieves Additional Major Milestones Resulting in Managed Capital¹ Surpassing $7.4 Billion

Rodeo Region-Based Multi-Asset Alternative Investment Platform Offers Investors Private Equity, Private Credit, Real Estate, and Venture Capital Strategies

DENVER, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset management firm, today announced the successful integration of its recently acquired Asset-Based Finance and Venture Capital platforms, marking a defining milestone in the firm's evolution into a fully diversified, multi-asset alternative investment manager. With the integration of the recent acquisitions now complete, Bow River Capital oversees more than $7.4 billion in managed capital, offering investors a comprehensive suite of strategies across private equity, private credit, real estate, and venture capital.

The unified platform serves Bow River's approximately 2,200 investors, comprising a sought-after investor base that includes high-net-worth individuals, registered investment advisors and wealth managers, and family offices—audiences that are increasingly seeking access to the private markets. The integration positions Bow River Capital to deliver a seamless, institutional-quality investor experience across all four asset classes while retaining the agility and operational excellence that has defined the firm since its founding in 2003.

"Crossing $7.4 billion in managed capital is a meaningful milestone; however, what's more important is the breadth and quality of the platform we have built for our investors," said Blair Richardson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bow River Capital. "Our vision has always been to offer investors a full-spectrum of investment strategies that span the capital markets—private equity, private credit, real estate, and venture capital—all grounded in the extraordinary opportunity in the Rodeo Region."

Central to Bow River Capital's identity is its deep commitment to the Rodeo Region, a geographic footprint that encompasses 14 states in the Rocky Mountain West and Southwest. Beyond the geographic footprint, the Rodeo Region represents the partnership‑driven values and attributes that shape the firm's investment strategy and ethos. Most of Bow River's investments are in the Rodeo Region where the firm's long-tenured relationships, cultural similarities, and on-the-ground operational knowledge create a sustainable competitive advantage that is difficult to replicate.

"Bow River Capital is committed to remaining a lower middle market boutique manager anchored by the geography and ethos of the Rodeo Region," Richardson said. "We pride ourselves on forging authentic, enduring relationships with our investors, the management teams we partner with, our GP partners, and every stakeholder who places their trust in us. That culture is not incidental to our success — it's the engine of it. We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to our investors, many of whom have been with us for more than two decades."

Recent Milestones Underscore Platform Momentum

The integration builds on a series of significant milestones the firm has achieved during the last 18 months, including:

Closing the ONE Bow River National Defense Fund in March 2025, a defense technology fund anchored by Bluestaq, a Colorado Springs-based data company that builds and operates infrastructure to provide critical data to the people who need it across defense, government, and commercial environments;

Launching an evergreen asset-based income strategy that provides asset-based finance solutions to lower middle market companies; and,

Launching a venture evergreen strategy, which provides investors with access to institutional-quality, early-stage technology and life science companies. The legacy platform was an early investor in SpaceX.

Collectively, these achievements demonstrate the firm's deliberate and disciplined approach to expanding its investment capabilities in ways that are directly responsive to investor demand while staying true to its boutique identity.

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower and middle market across private credit, private equity, real estate, and venture capital. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes, and across the capital structure.

Contact:

[email protected]

1This number is prepared by Bow River Capital and has not been audited or reviewed by a third party. Bow River Managed Capital is calculated to include (i) regulatory assets under management as of 3/31/26, including assets attributable to Bow River Asset Management, LLC and its controlled and non-controlled joint venture affiliates Bow River Advisers, LLC, ONE Bow River Advisers, LLC and Thornburg Bow River Advisers, LLC (collectively, "Bow River Capital & Affiliates"), and (ii) debt capital managed by Bow River Capital & Affiliates on behalf of portfolio investments owned by pooled investment vehicles for which Bow River Capital & Affiliates serves as investment adviser, calculated with respect to Bow River Capital & Affiliates' percentage ownership of such portfolio investment ("Ownership Adjusted Debt").

SOURCE Bow River Capital