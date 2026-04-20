Bow River Capital Expands Private Equity Team with Addition of Amanda Tallman as Head of Business Development

DENVER, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, announced today that Amanda Tallman has joined the firm's Private Equity team as Head of Business Development, from Monroe Capital, where she was a Vice President on the Direct Originations team.

Prior to joining Monroe Capital in 2022, Tallman spent nearly ten years at PNC Bank as a Relationship Manager covering the middle market. She brings more than a decade of private market sourcing and relationship development experience.

"We are delighted that Amanda has joined the Bow River team. She aligns well with our culture and has a demonstrated track record of working with founders and management teams in the lower middle market," said Greg Hiatrides, Partner and Head of Private Equity.

"I am thrilled to join the Bow River team and to be part of this successful and growing group. Bow River's Private Equity team has a unique and thoughtful approach to the market and provides founders and business owners with a differentiated experience when exploring a transition. I look forward to working with the team to source new opportunities for the firm and deliver value to our investors," said Tallman.

About Bow River Capital:

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset company based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market in three asset classes, including private credit, private equity, and real estate. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure. For more information, please visit www.BowRiverCapital.com.

Contact:

Ashley Dzaman

303-861-8466

SOURCE Bow River Capital