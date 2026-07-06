BOW RIVER CAPITAL SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES DISPOSITION FROM REAL ESTATE FUND II WITH SALE OF FULLER84 BUSINESS PARK

DENVER, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based private alternative asset firm, today announced that its Real Estate strategy sold Fuller84 Business Park, a 439,600-square-foot, three-building Class A industrial portfolio located in Nampa, Idaho, within the Boise metropolitan area. The transaction closed on June 30, 2026, and represents a successful disposition from Bow River's Real Estate Fund II.

Fuller84

"This disposition is an important milestone for our real estate fund and reflects our continued discipline in identifying high-conviction industrial opportunities in supply-constrained, high-growth markets," said Drew Lacey, Director of Bow River's Real Estate platform. "We were early believers in the Boise and Nampa story, where Micron's $50 billion semiconductor expansion is driving a multi-decade flywheel of job growth, supplier co-location, and industrial demand. Fuller84 Business Park captured that thesis in a best-in-class, institutionally leased asset, and we're pleased to deliver this outcome to our limited partners."

The newly constructed portfolio comprises three rear-load, Class A industrial buildings totaling 439,600 square feet, which was 94.2% leased to a roster of institutional-quality tenants at the time of sale. The buildings feature 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, oversized truck courts, and 2,500A power service, and are situated a half mile from Interstate 84 and one mile from the new SH-16 highway extension in the heart of the Boise metropolitan statistical area (MSA). The Nampa submarket has benefited from outsized industrial demand, driven in large part by Micron Technology's expansion, which is expected to create thousands of jobs and drive industrial absorption in the market for years to come.

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower and middle market across private credit, private equity, real estate, and venture capital. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes, and across the capital structure.

Contact:

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303-861-8466

SOURCE Bow River Capital