BOW RIVER CAPITAL SUPPORTS INDUSTRIAL OPPORTUNITY PARTNERS REFINANCING OF CREATIVE FOAM

DENVER, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that its Private Credit Team has provided funds to support Industrial Opportunity Partners ("IOP") refinancing of its portfolio company, Creative Foam (the "Company"), in partnership with Main Street Capital Corporation ("Main Street"), which led the financing.

Creative Foam, founded in 1969, is a manufacturer and supplier of custom-engineered die-cut, formed foam, nonwoven, and multi-material component solutions to the transportation and healthcare markets. The Company has more than 1,300 employees and operates 11 facilities across North America, encompassing more than one million square feet of production space. Creative Foam's Transportation Division is a global leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of high-quality solutions to address continually evolving vehicle issues primarily related to noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH). Its Healthcare Division provides contract manufacturing to various medical end markets including imaging, orthopedic, patient comfort and rehabilitation, serving the world's largest MedTech, Healthcare, and Safety and Protection companies as well as the industry's most promising new technology medical companies.

Aaron Arnett, Head of the Private Credit Team of Bow River Capital, commented: "We are delighted to add Creative Foam as our eighth platform investment, and are excited to be partnering with IOP and Main Street to support the continued success and next phase of growth at Creative Foam."

About Creative Foam

Creative Foam is a manufacturer and supplier of custom-engineered die-cut, formed foam, nonwoven and multi-material component solutions to the transportation and healthcare markets. Founded in 1969, Creative Foam is headquartered in Fenton, Michigan and operates 11 facilities across the U.S. and Mexico, encompassing more than one million square feet of production space. For additional information on Creative Foam, please visit the Company's website at https://creativefoam.com/.

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower and middle market in five asset classes: private credit, private equity, real estate, software growth equity, and defense technology. Through its subsidiary Bow River Advisers, LLC, Bow River Capital also offers a registered, closed-end mutual fund – Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) – designed to provide institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund is distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bow River Capital or its affiliates.

For more information on Bow River Capital, please visit www.BowRiverCapital.com.

Bow River Capital Contact:

Jane Ingalls

303-861-8466

SOURCE Bow River Capital