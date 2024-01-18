BOW RIVER CAPITAL SUPPORTS SIRIS CAPITAL ACQUISITION OF BEARCOM

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that its Private Credit Team has provided funds to support Siris' acquisition of BearCom (the "Company"), in partnership with MCCP Investment Partners LP ("MCCP"), which led the financing.

Founded in 1981, BearCom has been trusted for decades by customers across North America to provide land mobile radio systems that support critical business and security processes. BearCom has more than 1,000 employees, including 350+ in its service workforce across the United States and Canada. These highly trained technicians deliver engineered product solutions and value-add technical services to ensure safety and security throughout the equipment lifecycle. BearCom supports customers of all sizes across the distribution, manufacturing, chemicals, construction, energy, transportation, and live events industries, as well as the public sector. With more than 60 branch locations, BearCom serves as the world's largest integrator of Motorola's two-way radio systems.

Eli Muraidekh, Head of the Private Credit Team of Bow River Capital, commented: "We are delighted to add BearCom as our fifth platform investment, and are excited to be partnering with Siris and MCCP to support the next stage of BearCom's growth."

About BearCom

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower and middle market in four asset classes: private credit, private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. Through its subsidiary Bow River Advisers, LLC, Bow River Capital also offers a registered, closed-end mutual fund – Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) – designed to provide institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund is distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bow River Capital or its affiliates.

For more information on Bow River Capital, please visit www.BowRiverCapital.com.

