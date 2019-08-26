Bow West Capital Completes Redevelopment of Culver City Creative Office Space

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow West Capital has completed redevelopment of a Culver City-area industrial building into 29,000 square feet of creative office space, announced Sean Beddoe, Founder and President of the Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm.

The project, named La Cienega Place, features seven two-story office suites that range in size from 3,000 to over 6,000 square feet.

Exterior of La Cienega Place, redeveloped by Bow West Capital The 300-foot long, 30-foot high mural on La Cienega Place

All of the suites have private second-floor patios, glass roll-up doors that create an indoor-outdoor environment bathed in natural light, lofted glass conference rooms, and open kitchens with designer finishes.

Located at 3309-3323 La Cienega Place, near the intersection of Jefferson and National Boulevards, the building is a short walk from the Metro Expo Line's La Cienega/Jefferson light rail station.

It is also adjacent to the Blackwelder Creative Campus and Cumulus, the 11-acre mixed use development by Carmel Partners.

A mural 300 feet long and 30 feet high, created by Robert Harkness Studios, decorates the back wall of La Cienega Place, which is visible from the Ballona Creek bike path and Syd Kronenthal Park.

Mr. Beddoe said Bow West Capital acquired the property in 2017 as a 17,000 square foot warehouse on a 34,000 square foot lot. The redesign, by architect Thomas J. Rule, included the addition of a 12,000 square foot mezzanine level.

Construction, managed by GHBW, began in October of 2018 and was completed 10 months later. Financial details were not disclosed.

