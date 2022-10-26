Bowen Family Foundation Enlists Orbital Lab to Launch Them Into the Modern Era

Partnership included rebranding the Foundation and launching their new website.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowen Family Foundation , a non-profit 501c3 organization, has recently hired Orbital Lab to rebrand and launch the Foundation's new website. This announcement comes after the Foundation recently decided to revamp its digital footprint.

The Bowen Family Foundation envisions a day when educational opportunities are available equally, to all people, regardless of gender, race, creed or ability to pay.

The Foundation was the brainchild of Robert and Terry Bowen in the early 1990s, with a mission to give back and pay it forward, and a purpose to improve the lives of others. Specifically, the focus was to empower underserved populations in Indianapolis, Indiana, by providing scholarships to traditional and non-traditional students, to include older candidates wishing to return to college. The first higher ed partnership was with Ivy Tech of Central Indiana , which marked the beginning of the largest partnership success story to date. Partnerships have grown over time, to include Associate and Bachelor degree programs at: Ivy Tech Terre Haute , Indiana University , Purdue University , Marian University , University of Indianapolis , University of Evansville , and Tuskegee in Alabama, all with similar mentoring programs in place.

"The Orbital Lab team was the driving force for our Foundation to enter the modern era with a strong digital footprint," said Terry Bowen, founder and chairman, Bowen Family Foundation. "The decision to establish the Bowen Family Foundation has been one of the finest decisions we have made in our entire lives. Having our brand and website reflect the excitement we have created sets us up to evolve the storytelling of our talented Bowen Scholars."

Orbital Lab, a digital marketing agency in Indianapolis that integrates website development, online advertising and social media channels to maximize return on investment, was the lead creative firm on the project.

"The joy and excitement that the Bowen Family Foundation brings into this world changes people's lives. To be able to partner and work with an organization of this caliber is extremely fulfilling," said Kevin Holden, founder and chief creative officer of Orbital Lab. "At the end of the day, storytelling will always remain king. This new brand platform and website will highlight the intelligence and ability of these Bowen Scholars."

About Bowen Family Foundation

About Orbital Lab, Inc.

Orbital Lab, Inc. is an Indianapolis-based Incubator Agency that takes a galaxy approach to digital marketing - integrating website development, online advertising and social media channels to maximize your return on investment. Whether you're starting a business, launching a campaign or anything in between—chances are you're working on something the world has never seen before. Orbital Lab, Inc. goes beyond the ordinary to make your brand relevant, distinctive and memorable through creativity, strategy, and digital integrations. To learn more about Orbital Lab, Inc., visit orbitallab.com

