Bowen, Miclette & Britt Hires Construction Industry Veteran Brittany Schulte to Lead National Expansion

BMB makes strategic play for construction practice dominance with high-profile hire

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowen, Miclette & Britt Insurance Agency (BMB) has appointed construction and infrastructure specialist Brittany Schulte as Vice President of Strategic Growth, continuing an aggressive push into national markets as the firm capitalizes on robust construction activity across Texas and the United States.

Schulte arrives at BMB with a rare combination of experience cultivated at some of the construction industry's most influential organizations. Most recently serving as Vice President at a national surety and insurance firm, she previously honed her understanding of contractor needs at Peckar & Abramson—one of the nation's largest construction law firms—where she spearheaded business development and client relations.

"We're thrilled to welcome Brittany to BMB as our VP of Strategic Growth," said Toby Miclette, Executive Vice President of Surety at BMB. "Brittany's experience in building strategic partnerships and driving growth will be instrumental as we continue to expand our market presence and deliver more value to our clients."

The hire comes as BMB, already ranked among America's Top 100 insurance agencies, accelerates its growth amid a construction boom fueled by infrastructure spending and industrial reshoring. Schulte's appointment positions BMB to compete more aggressively against national players while maintaining its reputation for hands-on service.

"I am thrilled to join the BMB team," said Schulte. "Their extensive knowledge across all lines of coverage—including employee benefits—combined with an unwavering commitment to client service across large accounts initially drew me in. What truly confirmed this was the right fit, however, was the visionary leadership and the strong, collaborative culture. I'm excited to continue my passion for the construction industry and to help contractors find effective, strategic solutions. I look forward to all we will accomplish together."

Schulte brings extensive industry relationships through active involvement in the Associated General Contractors (AGC), Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA), Houston Contractors Association (HCA), and TEXO—the largest construction association—connections that extend BMB's already substantial network across Texas and beyond.

A Texas Tech University graduate with a degree in Communication and Media Studies, Schulte will work directly with BMB's executive team and surety professionals to identify growth opportunities and deepen the firm's construction sector partnerships.

About Bowen, Miclette & Britt

Bowen, Miclette & Britt Insurance Agency, LLC has been a trusted partner in delivering comprehensive insurance and risk management solutions for over 40 years. BMB offers a full range of services, including commercial and personal insurance, surety bonds, employee benefits, and risk management. With a client-first approach and deep industry expertise, BMB has earned its place as one of the Top 100 insurance agencies in the nation, continually helping clients navigate complex challenges and achieve long-term success. Visit www.BMBinc.com to learn more about BMB's insurance and risk management solutions.

