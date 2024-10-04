Bowen, Miclette & Britt Insurance Agency, LLC Acquires M Surety Services, Strengthening Market Leadership in Surety Bonds

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowen, Miclette & Britt Insurance Agency, LLC (BMB), a leading insurance brokerage and one of the Top 100 insurance agencies in the United States, has completed the acquisition of M Surety Services, a recognized leader in contract surety bonds. This acquisition further strengthens BMB's position in the surety bond market, following a series of strategic growth initiatives within this sector.

Founded in 2018, M Surety Services has built a reputation for delivering quick, reliable bonding solutions to contractors, helping them secure the maximum bond capacity at the lowest rates. The company's streamlined approach to underwriting allows clients to focus on their core business—winning and building profitable projects—while ensuring their bond needs are handled with efficiency and expertise. M Surety Services will maintain its current operations in The Woodlands, Texas, becoming an integral branch of BMB's expanding regional footprint.

Justin McQuain, President of M Surety Services said, "Joining BMB was a natural choice for us because of their incredible reputation, the strength of their people, and their culture. Their core values align perfectly with ours, and that was very important in making this decision. We're excited to move from being a bonds-only agency to becoming a full-service insurance provider. This partnership allows us to offer a broader range of products and resources, positioning us to be the total risk management solution for our clients."

This acquisition combines the strengths of both organizations, offering clients enhanced resources, industry-leading knowledge, and an expanded service offering. The integration of M Surety's expertise into BMB's operations ensures that both companies can continue to deliver comprehensive, customized solutions to their clients, all while maintaining the personal, local service their clients have come to trust.

"Our acquisition of M Surety Services marks another significant step in our strategic plan to enhance our presence in the surety and construction sectors," said Paul Cerone, Chief Operating Officer of BMB. "M Surety's expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to provide best-in-class products and services. Their experienced team of specialists and client-first approach will be a tremendous asset to our organization."

About Bowen, Miclette & Britt:

Bowen, Miclette & Britt Insurance Agency, LLC has been a trusted partner in delivering comprehensive insurance and risk management solutions for over 40 years. BMB offers a full range of services, including commercial and personal insurance, surety bonds, employee benefits, and risk management. With a client-first approach and deep industry expertise, BMB has earned its place as one of the Top 100 agencies in the nation, continually helping clients navigate complex challenges and achieve long-term success.

