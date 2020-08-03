BowerGroupAsia Welcomes Ratan Shrivastava as new Managing Director for India

"I am excited for what the future holds for our India team under Ratan's leadership," said Ernest Z. Bower, BGA President & CEO. "India is a core and strategic country for our business. In many ways this is India's time. Ratan brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to our work there. His energy and expertise will be critical as we support our growing clientele in one of the world's most important and fastest growing markets."

"I am deeply honored to have been appointed as the managing director for BGA's team in India and humbled to accept this responsibility," said Mr. Shrivastava. "I look forward to working with Ernie and the great BGA team to leverage our trusted networks and build on the foundation that has been developed over the past decade."

"BGA's team is positioned well to support global companies in India, as the country increasingly attracts higher levels of foreign investment. Ratan brings practical, grounded expertise that will serve our companies well," said Persis Khambatta, BGA Managing Director for South Asia.

Ratan is a senior executive and management consulting professional with a proven track record in government and industry across India, Asia, Middle East & Africa. He has served as an expert with KPMG India and as an advisor at the influential industry association, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), where he helped develop the domestic space and satellite industry initiatives and built business strategies for collaboration between Indian industries and international partners.

Ratan headed the defense exports division at Ashok Leyland Ltd. and he built and led the Frost & Sullivan's aerospace and defense consulting practice with a client portfolio of global companies and government entities in India, UAE and Singapore. He developed strategies for growth, market planning and market access, including the identification of new markets, competition analysis and localization strategies.

Ratan served the Indian Army for nearly two decades, and took early retirement with the rank of lieutenant colonel. He earned his MBA, before moving to the private sector.

BowerGroupAsia (BGA) is a strategic advisory firm that specializes in foreign direct investment throughout the Indo-Pacific. BGA helps clients interpret the world's most complex and dynamic markets, providing on the ground, hands-on support and actionable insights and analysis to implement strategies, mitigate risk, expand business and do great things in Asia. For more information, visit www.bowergroupasia.com .

