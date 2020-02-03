BowerGroupAsia Welcomes Teerasak Siripant as New Managing Director for Thailand

"We are thrilled that Art will join the BGA family and lead our work in Thailand," said BGA President and CEO Ernest Z. Bower. "He has built an unparalleled set of trusted relationships with diverse stakeholders, from rural farmers to the top echelons of Thailand's leadership and played a central role in brokering consequential agreements between the Royal Thai Government and external constituencies. He is a natural diplomat, and puts people first — a key trait we seek in our leadership team. His nuanced understanding of his country and the Thai people's hopes and aspirations will serve our clients well as they seek to capitalize on opportunities and solve problems in Thailand."

Teerasak, a former army intelligence officer in the Royal Thai Armed Forces, invested over a decade serving as the chief political advisor to the Australian ambassador to Thailand. In this role, he had a front-row seat to the most significant political and economic developments in Thailand.

Teerasak received two certificates in Thailand & ASEAN Economic Community and Political Leadership from the prestigious King Prajadhipok's Institute. He has a joint master's degree in business from the University of Hamburg in Germany and Fudan University in China. His undergraduate degree is from St. John's University in New York.

"I am honored and energized by the opportunity to assume leadership of one of BGA's fastest-growing country offices," said Teerasak. "I look forward to working closely with our clients and our team to advance priorities and do good things for my country."

Teerasak will be joining BGA's extensive network around Asia. The company has 145 people working in its 24 offices throughout the region.

BowerGroupAsia (BGA) is a strategic advisory firm that specializes in foreign direct investment throughout the Indo-Pacific. BGA helps clients interpret the world's most complex and dynamic markets, providing on the ground, hands-on support and actionable intelligence to develop and implement strategies to expand business, resolve problems and do great things in Asia. For more information, visit www.bowergroupasia.com.

