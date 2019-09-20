Bowers & Wilkins introduces cutting-edge line of wireless headphones

Each pair starts with custom-designed drivers developed specifically for each headphone wearing style, from the 43mm drivers in the top-of-the line Over-Ear PX7, to the exclusive dual hybrid drivers in the sporty In-Ear PI3. "This unique application of our proprietary driver technology, when coupled with the new and cutting edge Qualcomm ® aptX™ Adaptive audio codec, creates the most realistic, high-fidelity soundstage of any headphone on the market, reproducing sound just as it was created in the studio," says Tim Johnston, SVP & GM of Headphone Business Unit. "We've worked extremely hard to create a line of headphones that deliver music the way the artists intended it to be heard." Bowers & Wilkins headphones will be the first commercially available aptX Adaptive sync devices.

Based on the ultra-low power Qualcomm QCC5100 Series Bluetooth Audio SoCs with the all new aptX Adaptive audio technology experience robust, low-latency, high resolution wireless technology at 24/48 streaming quality. The headphones also include ANC that runs at 16 times the sampling rate to ensure the best performance with no degradation to the audio quality.

Here is the new line:

PX7 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation

Our most premium model: with true over-ear ear cups for the most immersive soundstage and most complete noise cancellation

Fast USB-C charging, long battery life for up to 30 hours of uninterrupted ANC play on a single charge. Get 5 hours of audio playback with a 15 minute quick charge.

Proximity sensors built into both ear cups – pause music when cups are lifted off, resumes when they are placed back on the ear

PX5 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation

The best of all worlds: Smaller, lighter on-ear design enables you to still hear the world around you to stay safe and aware, but with customizable Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise

Fast USB-C charging, long battery life for up to 25 hours of uninterrupted play on a single charge. Get 3 hours of audio playback with a 15-minute quick charge.

Featuring a combination of six microphones to block distracting ambient noise so you can make crystal clear phone calls and hear your own voice clearly, so you can talk naturally.

PI3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Exclusive hybrid dual drivers coupled with separate amplifiers, packed into a small, sporty in-ear model

Fast USB-C charging, long battery life for up to 8 hours of uninterrupted play on a single charge. Get 2 hours of audio playback with a 15-minute quick charge.

Flexible silicone neckband and magnetic ear buds for lightweight, tangle free, continuous wear

PI4 Wireless In-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation

The convenience and security of an in-ear headphone that offers superior sound AND Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation

Fast USB-C charging, long battery life for up to 10 hours of uninterrupted play on a single charge. Get 3 hours of audio playback with a 15-minute quick charge.

Magnetic clips – the earpieces clip together when you take them off, automatically pausing the music. Unclip them and pick up where you left off

For more information about the newest line of wireless headphones, visit www.bowerswilkins.com.

About Bowers & Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins, founded in the U.K. in 1966, has been at the forefront of high-performance audio technology for more than 50 years. Bowers & Wilkins designs and manufactures precision home speakers, headphones, custom installation and performance car audio products that set new standards for innovation and sound quality, earning countless awards and accolades from the world's leading recording studios and musicians. Bowers & Wilkins' reputation is based on the unwavering pursuit of the best possible sound and an unsurpassable music listening experience. Learn more at www.bowerswilkins.com.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. aptX is a trademark of Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd., registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm QCC5100 and Qualcomm aptX are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

