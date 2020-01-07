Bowers & Wilkins to introduce Alexa Skills and its enhanced mobile app
Jan 07, 2020, 10:00 ET
MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowers & Wilkins, the leading global performance audio brand known for its innovative technology is excited to announce the introduction of Alexa Skills that can be used on all Formation Suite products. This enables people to use voice via an Alexa enabled device (e.g. Amazon Echo) to control their speakers, creating easy access to Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Prime Music, Pandora, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn, with several more added in the coming months. The Introduction of Alexa into the Formation suite of products will be done via an Over The Air update that will be made available in early Q1 2020.
"We are creating an ecosystem of products that will grow and improve over time therefore, this is a natural and very exciting step towards our continual improvement of Formation Suite," says Bowers & Wilkins CEO, Greg Lee.
Along with our commitment to continually improve the Formation Suite of products, Bowers & Wilkins is also excited to introduce an enhanced version of the "Bowers and Wilkins Home" app that will allow users to broaden access to streaming music sites including Tidal, Qobuz and Deezer. Content will be aggregated through the app, enabling the listener to easily browse tracks, albums, playlists, radio stations across multiple services including personal libraries and collections, along with other high resolution content. This will enable the suite of Formation devices to access content directly from the music providers which will improve overall user experience. The enhanced version of the app will be available in early Q2 2020.
About Bowers & Wilkins Bowers & Wilkins, founded in the U.K. in 1966, has been at the forefront of high-performance audio technology for more than 50 years. Bowers & Wilkins designs and manufactures precision home speakers, headphones, custom installation and performance car audio products that set new standards for innovation and sound quality, earning countless awards and accolades from the world's leading recording studios and musicians. Bowers & Wilkins' reputation is based on the unwavering pursuit of the best possible sound and an unsurpassable music listening experience. Learn more at www.bowerswilkins.com.
