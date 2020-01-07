Bowers & Wilkins to introduce Alexa Skills and its enhanced mobile app

"We are creating an ecosystem of products that will grow and improve over time therefore, this is a natural and very exciting step towards our continual improvement of Formation Suite," says Bowers & Wilkins CEO, Greg Lee.

Along with our commitment to continually improve the Formation Suite of products, Bowers & Wilkins is also excited to introduce an enhanced version of the "Bowers and Wilkins Home" app that will allow users to broaden access to streaming music sites including Tidal, Qobuz and Deezer. Content will be aggregated through the app, enabling the listener to easily browse tracks, albums, playlists, radio stations across multiple services including personal libraries and collections, along with other high resolution content. This will enable the suite of Formation devices to access content directly from the music providers which will improve overall user experience. The enhanced version of the app will be available in early Q2 2020.

For more information about the uncompromised wireless sound of the Formation, visit www.bowerswilkins.com/formation .

