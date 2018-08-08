Bowes In Home Care joins enTouch Network in Chicago Market

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PreparedHealth today announced that Bowes In Home Care has joined the enTouch Network in the Chicago area. Bowes In Home Care is an experienced home healthcare provider with over 10 years of quality patient care. The partnership is elevating Bowes' commitment to fostering communication and collaboration with their care partners in order to ensure a smooth transition from hospital to home.

"We are thrilled to partner with enTouch. The program is smart and simple, allowing us to have patient specific, clinical discussions with the patient's inpatient clinical team to ensure the most thorough transition of care," said Gloria Shields, RN BSN, Clinical Director of Transitional Care at Bowes In Home Care.

enTouch is a powerful platform that connects everyone involved in a patient's care, enabling real-time, HIPAA-compliant, and sometimes life-saving communications at the speed of touch. The enTouch network has seen dramatic growth in the Chicago market across the care continuum. More than 70 Chicago organizations have joined the network, ranging from hospitals and skilled nursing facilities to home health, hospice and home care providers. With enTouch, health care providers are able to increase communication between care partners which is in turn providing better patient outcomes and positive financial gains.

"We are proud to have Bowes In Home Care as a part of the enTouch network. They have an innovative spirit and are using the best technologies for their staff and patients as they reimagine home health care," said Tim Coulter, COO of PreparedHealth.

ABOUT BOWES IN HOME CARE

Their team is fully staffed with local familiar faces that are on hand 24/7 to provide amazing care, and they couldn't be more excited to have the opportunity to serve your community. Bowes In Home Care provides Skilled Nursing, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy and Medical Social Workers in the comfort of your own home. Learn more at http://bowesinhomecare.com/.

ABOUT PREPAREDHEALTH

PreparedHealth is a Chicago-based healthcare technology company empowering healthcare providers to better communicate with one another around the care of their patients. The company has built enTouch™, an innovative mobile-first network that connects hospitals and post-acute providers in real-time to achieve improved patient outcomes. For more information, visit entouchnetwork.com.

