Bowhead Specialty Selects Insurance Quantified's SubmissionIQ to Systematically Prioritize Business

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Quantified, a leading insurance data and analytics provider in the property and casualty industry, today announced that Bowhead Specialty Underwriters, Inc., a provider of specialty liability coverages, has selected Insurance Quantified's underwriting workbench, SubmissionIQ, to power its excess casualty underwriting practice.

SubmissionIQ is built to unite people, workflows and systems around actionable data. With automated processes and real-time data insights to inform decision-making, it facilitates a systematic underwriting process that delivers the right data to the right people at the right time.

Bowhead is a specialty lines-focused insurance organization that is an affiliate of American Family Insurance, a major mutual insurer and Fortune 300 company. The firm's excess casualty business will use SubmissionIQ to evaluate its substantial and growing flow of submissions in a timely manner, helping underwriting teams quickly evaluate all incoming business and easily assess the status and priority of any submission.

"In the insurance industry, getting information in and to the right place quickly for evaluation is critical, and we're always assessing the latest technology to maximize results for our business," said Brandon Mezick, Chief Operating Officer at Bowhead Specialty. "SubmissionIQ gives us the tools to efficiently process submissions and flag any issues for further evaluation early in the underwriting process, allowing us to move faster to completion, improve our relationships with distribution partners, and ultimately win more business."

"Bowhead has established themselves as a significant participant in the specialty and casualty insurance markets with expertise in underwriting," said John Paladino, Head of Sales & Relationship Management at Insurance Quantified. "We are excited to work with this best-in-class company committed to quality and innovative technology solutions."

This announcement comes at a time of growth for Insurance Quantified as the company continues to expand and diversify its client and partner roster.

About Insurance Quantified

Insurance Quantified is an insurance data and analytics provider that helps property and casualty insurance carriers and MGAs grow their business, improve underwriting profitability and be a preferred partner and employer. Backed by Two Sigma, a pioneer and global leader in the financial sciences, we believe that delivering the right data to the right people at the right time will lead to faster coverage decisions, more agile product innovation and significant risk reduction for all participants in the underwriting value chain. Learn more at www.insurancequantified.com .

About Bowhead Specialty Underwriters, Inc.

Bowhead Specialty Underwriters, Inc. is a fully licensed, specialty lines-focused underwriting organization affiliated with American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., a major mutual insurer in surplus who carries an AM Best Rating of A (XV). With three underwriting divisions, Professional Liability, Casualty, and Healthcare, Bowhead has established itself as a major participant in the U.S. specialty insurance market. Led by highly respected underwriting and claims teams, Bowhead Specialty has demonstrated the ability to meet complex insurance needs with customized and creative solutions delivered with first-class service. For more information, visit www.bowheadspecialty.com .

