The Company will continue to be controlled by Galena US Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Galena Private Equity Resource Fund and an affiliate of Trafigura PTE LTD, one of the largest commodity trading firms in the world. The Company owns and operates three (3) underground coal mines in Utah and is the leading Western Bituminous coal producer, with approximately 13.5 million tons of budgeted coal sales in the 2018 calendar year. The Company's mines produce clean-burning, low-sulfur thermal coal for consumption by domestic power generators in Utah, domestic industrial customers and the growing economies of the Pacific Rim.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bowie-resource-partners-announces-resignation-of-john-siegel-300621117.html

SOURCE Bowie Resource Partners, LLC