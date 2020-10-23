'Bowl Season' Announced as New Name of College Football's Postseason

The new Bowl Season tagline, "A Celebration of College Football," embraces the grand tradition of the bowl system and its enduring value to student-athletes. Highlighting the broader university community, including spirit squads, marching bands, student athletic staff and fans, Bowl Season will work with all existing bowls to promote the benefits of the entire bowl system.

Carparelli has collaborated over the last six months with leaders of the 44 bowl games, each of the 10 FBS conferences, media partners and other stakeholders to build consensus and solidify plans for the new brand.

"For four decades, the Football Bowl Association has served as a staunch advocate of the bowl system," said Carparelli. "But until now, it's been a behind-the-scenes organization designed to facilitate conversation among bowl leadership and stakeholders. Since joining the organization last spring, I've listened to our membership's clear desire for a new identity-- to rebrand the FBA to speak directly to those who love this sport."

"The stretch from mid-December through the first week of January marks one of the most endlessly entertaining times on the sports calendar," Carparelli continues. "Footballs are flying morning, noon and night. It creates an opportunity to honor teams that have put in the work and provides an unforgettable victory lap for student-athletes. We're excited to build up 'Bowl Season' as a true celebration of college football."

The Bowl Season logo consists of a centrally-placed, collegiate-style football inside an overhead view of a stadium or bowl, from which the term "bowl game" was derived. The logo is also evocative of the top of championship rings, which are often awarded to teams that play in bowl games. The stadium contains 10 sections, each representing a conference member of the Football Bowl Subdivision: American Athletic Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12, Big 10, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference, PAC 12, Southeastern Conference and Sun Belt Conference.

The new name and visual identity were developed by Connecticut-based 1919 Productions and Joe Bosack & Co. Tony Fay Public Relations, based in Dallas, was hired to oversee communications efforts for the organization.

"Our goal was to create a new brand that is distinctive, ownable and clearly defines what Bowl Season is," said Marc Jacobson, Owner, 1919 Productions. "The new name and logo taps into the passion and emotion of college football, which we think will resonate well with all parties involved."

About Bowl Season

Bowl Season is the collective coalition of the 44 bowl games played in the traditional college football postseason. Dubbed "A Celebration of College Football," Bowl Season promotes the grand tradition of the bowl system and its endearing value to student-athletes. It also highlights the broader university and college communities, including spirit squads, marching bands, athletic staff and fans. A nonprofit, Bowl Season spotlights the distinctiveness of each of the bowl games along with their histories and traditions, embracing and honoring the bowl experience for present and future generations.

