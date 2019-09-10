Bowlero Corp Announces Purchase of the Professional Bowlers Association

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowlero Corp, the world's largest owner and operator of bowling centers, announced today its purchase of the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), the pinnacle of professional bowling since 1958. The purchase brings unprecedented innovation to the sport as it combines Bowlero's industry expertise with the PBA's global talent pool and fan base, which together will elevate the sport of bowling to new heights.

Under the new agreement, Bowlero Corp establishes itself as the first media company in the sport, dedicated to growing and enhancing the PBA experience. All scheduled tournaments and programming will continue, with plans to build upon key initiatives including the PBA's groundbreaking FOX Sports partnership, featuring enhanced telecasts with new technology and deeper storytelling, while bringing an engaged community of fans further into the fold.

Bowlero Corp Chief Customer Officer Colie Edison will serve as the CEO; PBA Commissioner Tom Clark will continue in that role.

"The PBA is rich with history and home to the top players in the sport, with thousands of members and millions of fans throughout the world," said Edison. "This acquisition is about leveraging resources to give the PBA Tour the support and funding it deserves, building value for dedicated members nationwide, and expanding the brand's overall visibility."

Clark said the acquisition is a major step forward for the PBA and a watershed moment for the sport itself. "Bowlero Corp has proven itself to be a champion for bowling in the entertainment world, enhancing the experience for the over 28 million guests who visit their bowling centers each year," said Clark. "They've transformed the game for a new generation of competitors and enthusiasts, and with this acquisition we will build on our current momentum and create more opportunities for our players and fans."

"Millions of Americans love to bowl and love to watch professional bowling," said Bill Wanger, FOX Sports EVP, Head of Programming & Scheduling."Bringing Bowlero, the PBA, and FOX Sports together allows us to elevate the sport and meet a large and increasingly growing audience demand."

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. To learn more about the PBA, please visit PBA.com.

ABOUT BOWLERO CORP

Bowlero Corp is the largest owner and operator of bowling centers in the world, with more than 300 locations, across the U.S., Mexico and Canada specializing in corporate and private events as well as league and retail bowling. The company's portfolio of bowling center brands include Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, AMF Bowling Co., and Brunswick Zone, serving over 28 million guests each year. For more information, please visit BowleroCorp.com.

ABOUT THE PBA

The PBA is an organization of more than 3,000 members from 30 countries who compete in a multi-level competition program each year: the Go Bowling! PBA Tour, PBA International Tour, PBA Regional Tour, PBA Women's Regional, and PBA50 Tour events. The 2019 season marked the 60th consecutive year of nationally-televised competition, reaching bowling fans around the world who watch the PBA on FOX, as well as CBS Sports Network, and who follow PBA activities through the PBA's OTT platform, Flo Bowling, For more information on the PBA, please visit PBA.com.

