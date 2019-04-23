Bowlero Corp Joins VenueBook Marketplace

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VenueBook, the leader in digital event booking known for real-time response, is thrilled to announce Bowlero Corp will be joining the VenueBook marketplace. Bowlero Corp is the world's largest owner and operator of bowling centers in the world with over 300 locations, specializing in corporate and special events, as well as league and retail bowling.

VenueBook and Bowlero Corp will collaborate to launch the Bowlero venues in the existing VenueBook cities.

Bowlero

VenueBook is the only end-to-end event venue marketing, booking, and management solution available on the market today. Currently, VenueBook venues are located in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. In 2019, VenueBook will expand into additional major markets across North America and add all Bowlero venues in those cities.

Bowlero Corp is joining the VenueBook marketplace to offer its unique high-end event and bowling spaces to VenueBook clients. VenueBook is the only booking platform on the market with instant availability and real-time detailed event quotes.

"VenueBook has built an intuitive tool that aligns with the stress-free experience we aim to deliver to our guests. We are thrilled to be joining the VenueBook marketplace to offer new and existing clients a streamlined booking experience at our Bowlero venues." – Colie Edison, Chief Customer Officer of Bowlero Corp.

"VenueBook is excited to add Bowlero's unique properties to our marketplace to offer high-end, activity-based venues to our corporate event planning clientele. VenueBook will drive increased bookings and revenue to Bowlero Corp." - Kelsey Recht, Founder & CEO

Both Bowlero Corp and VenueBook are headquartered in New York City. To learn more about Bowlero Corp and its portfolio of bowling centers, visit www.bowlerocorp.com. VenueBook can be reached at info@venuebook.com .

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp is the largest owner and operator of bowling centers in the world, with over 300 locations, including eight locations in Mexico and two in Canada. The company was created in 2013 following the merger of Bowlmor Lanes, an upscale bowling and entertainment company, and AMF Bowling Worldwide and continued its growth with the acquisition of Brunswick Corporation's bowling center business in 2014. The company's portfolio of bowling center brands includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, AMF Bowling Co., and Brunswick Zone. For more information, please visit BowleroCorp.com.

