'Bowling 2.0': Urban Axe Throwing With BYOB Comes to Dallas

DALLAS, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 18 locations across North America, Bad Axe Throwing is opening its doors in Dallas this weekend.

Originally established in Canada in 2014, Mario Zelaya, President & CEO of Bad Axe Throwing, transformed a niche activity into one with mass appeal. His background and experience building marketing campaigns & technology for Fortune 500 clients, is of the key underlying success factors in the growth of Bad Axe Throwing. Doubling in size in just over a year, their concept of urban axe throwing is rapidly sweeping the nation with locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, Oklahoma City and Minneapolis. Next on his target list: Dallas.

Serving Americans with quality, active-entertainment, Bad Axe Throwing coaches are trained in axe throwing techniques and safety guidelines. They provide private events for groups looking to celebrate a birthday, bachelor/bachelorette party, corporate event or any other special occasion. "We haven't officially opened up our doors yet and we're already getting people booking events with us in Dallas. It's a testament to how popular we've become across the US," says Zelaya. Each location creates a fun and inviting atmosphere, built on the belief that anyone can learn a new skill regardless of age or skill.

"People are looking for new forms of entertainment that are interactive and completely different. Axe throwing is really a traditional hobby that we've turned into a unique experience. It's a perfect way to celebrate any occasion. I like to call it bowling 2.0," says Zelaya.

As part of the World Axe Throwing League (WATL), the governing body of the sport of urban axe throwing, Bad Axe Throwing will offer axe throwing leagues in Dallas. It will allow local residents to compete at a local and global level.

Their new 5000 sq ft location is located at 5438 E. Grand Avenue, Dallas Texas, and will allow for a capacity of 125 people. Bad Axe Throwing will also allow BYOB in their establishment, "We allow canned beer or boxed wine, we want to be the go-to bar and hangout spot in Dallas," adds Zelaya. Catered food can also be brought in or delivered at no extra charge.

Bad Axe Throwing is hosting a free Grand Opening/Open House, the weekend of June 8 - 10. Over 2,000 Dallas residents have RSVP and expressed interest in the open house event on Facebook. "Our open houses are legendary. We'll be giving away t-shirts, group events and signing people up to our axe throwing leagues. It's going to be a very busy weekend," says Zelaya.

People with group sizes as small as 6 or as large as 125 can book an axe-throwing event online for the Bad Axe Throwing Dallas location.

